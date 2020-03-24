Open Menu
Edgewater condo tower’s retail space sells for $15M

The commercial space is occupied by a Chase bank branch and restaurants 3 Chefs, Pizza Pazza, Natural Chicken Grill and Sake Room

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 24, 2020 04:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
295 18th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

The commercial space in an Edgewater condo tower sold for $15.45 million.

Biscayne Plaza II LLC, led by Javier Cevera, sold the 11 commercial condos at 1800 Biscayne Plaza to Delorean Holdings LLC, led by Daniel Serber, a lawyer in Aventura, records show. The commercial space totals 20,036 square feet, equating to a price of $771 per square foot, according to records.

The space at 295 18th Street is occupied by a Chase bank branch and restaurants 3 Chefs, Pizza Pazza, Natural Chicken Grill and Sake Room.

Delorean Holdings LLC scored a $10 million loan from City National Bank of Florida to acquire the property, records show.

The 22-story, 195-unit 1800 Biscayne Plaza condo tower was developed by Melo Group in 2005, according to Melo Group’s website. It is in front of Publix and close to Margaret Pace Park.

Miami’s Edgewater is seeing an influx of new luxury apartment and condo developments. OKO Group, led by Russian billionaire Vlad Doronin, is building the 57-story, 249-unit  Missoni Baia condo tower at 777 Northeast 26th Terrace. Meanwhile, Two Roads Development recently topped off its 57-story waterfront Elysee luxury condominium at 788 Northeast 23rd Street in Edgewater.

