Gallery of Amazing Things in Dania Beach sells for $10M

The Gallery of Amazing Things in Dania Beach sold for $9.75 million.

Alphawave Holdings LLC, led by Arron Rimpley and Gregg Whittecar, sold the 2.53-acre property to Marc Aptakin of MAD Studios, a marketing, branding and events company, according to a press release.

Aptakin will use the cultural and event space building at 481 South Federal Highway as his company’s headquarters. MAD Studios is currently based in Fort Lauderdale.

Colliers International South Florida’s Mika Mattingly and Bradley Arendt brokered the deal.

The two connected buildings total nearly 50,000 square feet and include the Graves Museum of Archeology and Natural History.

MAD Studios also acquired The Gallery of Amazing Things’ existing event business and will continue to operate the museum on the second floor, according to the release.

New development in Dania Beach includes the $1 billion Dania Pointe project, which will have 800,000 square feet of open-air retail space, 500,000 square feet of Class A office space, more than 1,000 apartment and condo units and a dual-branded Marriott hotel. Spirit Airlines is building its new headquarters there.

Charles Cohen, who owns the Design Center of the Americas, recently opened the Le Meridien Dania Beach hotel nearby in Dania Beach.