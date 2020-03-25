Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Florida Democrats call for statewide stay-at-home order

Some cities and counties in Florida have already done so

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 25, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images,)

Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images,)

The Florida Democratic Party chair is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Our state is in trouble and we need to slow the spread of this virus before our healthcare system drowns in a wave of critically sick patients,” said Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democrats, in a statement. “I’m asking Governor DeSantis to please respect the science, listen to our medical experts, and issue a statewide stay-at-home order immediately.”

DeSantis has so far opted not to declare a statewide shelter-in-place order, but did say that Florida residents who are 65 or older, or those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems should stay home.

Nikki Fried, Florida Agriculture commissioner, had called for a shelter-in-place order last week. On Tuesday, DeSantis said he would not issue such an order.

“Some people think the governor should be a dictator and just imprison everyone in their homes,” he said.

He did announce an executive order that requires anyone traveling to Florida from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive. The White House issued a similar mandate on Tuesday.

In South Florida, no counties have so far issued stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, though local municipalities have. Cities, including Miami Beach, Miami, Surfside, Doral and others have instructed residents to stay home, allowing them to travel to essential businesses such as grocery stores.

States across the country have issued similar orders, including California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Massachusetts, Indiana and Delaware.

On Wednesday, President Trump declared the state of Florida a major disaster area, allowing for federal assistance to aid recovery efforts.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jay Sakalo and Jaime Sturgis

South Florida commercial real estate closings face delays and cancellations due to coronavirus economic meltdown
(Credit: iStock)

South Florida by the numbers: Working through the coronavirus outbreak
Mayor Francis Suarez (Credit: Suarez by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Miami issues shelter in place to curb spread of coronavirus
From left: Edgardo Defortuna, Stephan Burke, Ron Shuffield, Ana Bozovic, Carol Cassis, and Mark Zilbert

South Florida’s residential sales shift to virtual reality as business slows
From left: Eden Roc and BLT Prime Trump National Doral (Credit: Acroterion/Wikipedia, and Trump International Hotels Management LLC)

Trump National Doral restaurant, Eden Roc hotel lay off hundreds
Marinablue (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami condo tower shuts down amenities due to confirmed coronavirus case
The city of Miami Beach issued a stay-at-home order (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach becomes first South Florida city to order residents to stay at home
Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott calls for nationwide moratorium on rent, mortgages and utilities
arrow_forward_ios