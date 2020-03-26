Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Rand Real Estate sells four properties in Miami Gardens for $34M

The buildings sold for $178 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Mar.March 26, 2020 10:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Core Investment Properties Fund’s Adam Greenberg and Michael Lapointe with 16101 Northwest 57th Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Core Investment Properties Fund’s Adam Greenberg and Michael Lapointe with 16101 Northwest 57th Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

A company tied to Rand Real Estate Services sold two industrial properties, a retail center and a bank branch in Miami Gardens for $33.6 million.

The buyers are Core Palmetto Owner, tied to Core Investment Properties Fund; and Miami Beach-based TRG SBV II Owner LLC, according to records. The properties are at 5905 Northwest 57th Avenue, 16101 Northwest 57th Avenue, 16341 Northwest 57th Avenue and 16301 Northwest 57th Avenue.

The four buildings total 188,516 square feet, equating to a price of $178 per square foot, records show.

The buyers secured a $22.4 million mortgage from Barclays Capital Real Estate to finance the purchase, records show.

The four properties were built between 1978 and 1981. The properties last traded together for $21.5 million in 2013, according to records.

Westport, Connecticut-based Rand Real Estate Services is a commercial real estate brokerage firm led by Jim Randel, with business in Connecticut and South Florida, according to its website.

Miami-based Core Investment Properties Fund is led by Adam Greenberg and Michael Lapointe. The company and its principals own and manage about 1 million square feet of properties nationwide, according to its website.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami gardens

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gilbert Benhamou and the property (Credit: LinkedIn and Google Maps)

Immocorp Capital pays $15M for site of Miami Gardens City Center
Hard Rock Stadium (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Why Super Bowl LIV could spark interest in Miami Gardens real estate
The Center at Miami Gardens (Credit: iStock)

Latigo Group scores $50M loan for Miami Gardens apartments
Daily Digest Miami

Scaramucci slashes his sights on his Opportunity Zone fund, Florida’s first LGBTQ+ senior housing development breaks ground: Daily digest
1000 Park Centre Boulevard, Joe Le Bas

Miami Gardens commercial site sells for $19M
Daily Digest Miami

Aston Martin condo tower adds superyacht marina amenity, Sapir wants to sell Edgewater site: Daily digest
Blackstone CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman and 5120 Northwest 165 Street

Blackstone buys two Miami Gardens industrial properties for $14M
Marcus & Millichap’s Alex D. Zylberglait and 16320 Northwest 2nd Avenue

Toyota of North Miami locks up former FBI building near Miami Gardens for $13M
arrow_forward_ios