Transwestern buys lot, plans micro units near downtown West Palm

Transwestern secured a $30M construction loan from Bank OZK

Apr.April 03, 2020 02:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
From left: George Gleason the CEO of Bank OZK and Transwestern CEO Larry P. Heard, with 625 South Olive Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Transwestern purchased a vacant lot near downtown West Palm Beach for $7.3 million, with plans to build an apartment project with micro units.

Houston, Texas-based Transwestern also secured a $30 million construction loan from Little Rock, Arkansas-based Bank OZK to build the project on the 1-acre site at 625 South Olive Avenue, records show.

Olive Street Associates, led by Eliot Lauer, sold the property to Transwestern for $169 per square foot, records show.

Transwestern’s apartment project will have 217 micro units, with a total of 94,063 square feet.

Transwestern develops multifamily, office, mixed-use, logistics and healthcare properties, with a pipeline of projects in process or completed since 2012 exceeding $5.6 billion, according to its website.

Downtown West Palm Beach is seeing more interest from developers. Rosemary Square, a mixed-use property, is undergoing a $550 million redevelopment. Rosemary Square is next to Virgin Trains USA, a high-speed rail station, which is also spurring real estate nearby.

