AHS Residential scores $33M construction loan for Kendall apartment complex

The complex will have 264 units

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 07, 2020 11:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
AHS Residential Ernesto Lopes and AHS Residential Tamiami (Credit: AHS)

AHS Residential Ernesto Lopes and AHS Residential Tamiami (Credit: AHS)

AHS Residential scored a $33 million construction loan to build an apartment complex in front of Kendall-Tamiami Executive Airport.

AHS is building the 264-unit complex near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Southwest 136th Street, in the Country Walk area. The company received a notice of commencement from Miami-Dade County to start construction in January.

Bank of America provided the loan, according to records.

The apartment complex will sit on 8.7 acres. AHS acquired the vacant land in 2012 for $3.15 million, records show.

Southwest Miami-Dade County is one of the few places developers have left to build new homes in South Florida, as land becomes increasingly scarce.

Nearby, Century Homebuilders recently completed the Century Park South townhome community. Further west, Lennar built a community known as Lennar at Serenity.

Miami-based AHS Residential was founded in 2012 by Ernesto Lopes and Rubens Menin Texeira de Souza to develop, build and manage multifamily properties, according to its website.

The company focuses on workforce housing and has developed Deering Groves, a 280-unit rental community in south Miami-Dade County. Last month, AHS Residential scored a $34.4 million construction loan to build an apartment project near West Palm Beach at 7065 Banyan Leaf Drive.

