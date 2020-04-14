Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Kayne Anderson buys self-storage in West Palm for $15M

Property is occupied by Extra Space Storage

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 14, 2020 05:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Richard Kayne, Founder and Co-Chairman of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and a rendering of the self storage facility (Credit: TAYLOR / THEUS HOLDINGS, INC.)

Richard Kayne, Founder and Co-Chairman of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and a rendering of the self storage facility (Credit: TAYLOR / THEUS HOLDINGS, INC.)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors bought a self-storage facility in West Palm Beach for $14.5 million.

Belvedere Storage, led by William Theus of Columbia, South Carolina, sold the 82,764-square-foot property at 1520 Belvedere Road for $175 per square foot, records show. GFN West Palm Beach LLC, tied to Los Angeles-based Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, bought the property. The site is occupied by Extra Space Storage.

The property last sold for $2.2 million in 2017, records show.

Kayne Anderson, an alternative investment management firm, has $6 billion in assets under management. It focuses on infrastructure, real estate, credit and private equity, according to its website. The firm has an office in Boca Raton.

In recent years, self-storage facilities have become one of the hottest property types in South Florida. But this popularity has led to pushback from some cities and towns over concerns about overdevelopment.

In January, Miami’s Planning, Zoning & Appeals Board backed a planned ordinance that would place a 270-day moratorium on any new storage facilities throughout the city. Similarly, Pompano Beach placed a six-month freeze in September on new self-storage development.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Kayne Andersonself storagewest palm beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
One Clearlake Centre, JLL Capital's Maxx Carney, Chris Drew and Ike Ojala

West Palm office tower scores $39M loan
From left: George Gleason the CEO of Bank OZK and Transwestern CEO Larry P. Heard, with 625 South Olive Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Transwestern buys lot, plans micro units near downtown West Palm
AHS Residential’s Ernesto Lopes (Credit: D Ramey Logan/Wikipedia)

AHS Residential scores $34M loan for apartment project near West Palm
360 Rosemary, Stephen Ross

Spaces is moving into West Palm’s 360 Rosemary
A rendering of Manley Storage Ventures facility at 7171 North Federal Highway

New self-storage, retail facility coming to Boca Raton
A Publix-anchored shopping center sold (Credit: iStock)

Publix shopping center in West Palm sells for $12M
Rendering of Grand Station project, Oscar Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, and Ricardo Vadia (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Grand Station tower project in downtown Miami scores $53M loan
Related Companies Stephen Ross and 360 Rosemary (Credit: Elkus Manfredi Architects/ Related)

Related nabs $140M loan for 360 Rosemary in West Palm
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.