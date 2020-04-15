Related moving forward with Miramar Town Center project

The Related Group is moving forward with its plans to develop Manor Miramar, an apartment building within the Miramar Town Center.

Miami-based Related hired Stantec to handle architectural and engineering for the eight-story, 393-unit project. Manor Miramar, at 1 Main Street, will include 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a 650-space parking garage.

The apartments will include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 420 square feet to 1,600 square feet. A handful of the three-bedroom units will have two stories with private terraces.

Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the first units beginning 18 months after that, a spokesperson for Related said. The Mediterranean-style project will include a pool, bowling alley, game room, fitness center, spa, dining areas, and stores. The property will also feature a landscaped plaza with pathways and benches,

The city of Miramar acquired the land for Miramar Town Center in 2000, and built a new city hall, library and cultural center on 14 acres, according to the Sun Sentinel. In 2005, the city approved the sale of 40 acres to a joint venture between Rockefeller Group Development Corp. and Kimco Realty. In all, the town center area is planned to have about 150,000 square feet of retail space, 85,000 square feet of office space and more than 500 residential units.

Related’s 4-acre piece of land is the last undeveloped site within the 54-acre area.