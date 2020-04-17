Open Menu
Cusano’s Italian Bakery buys out landlord for $14M

The Greco family financed the $13.6M deal with a loan of the same size

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 17, 2020 11:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Cusano’s Italian Bakery at 6806-6814 North State Road 7 (Credit: Google Maps)

Cusano’s Italian Bakery bought the building it occupies in Coconut Creek for $13.6 million.

The bakery bought the 411,337-square-foot warehouse at 6806-6814 North State Road 7 for $33 per square foot. Coconut Fields LLC, led by Fields Realty, sold the property.

The building last sold in 2012 for $12.7 million, records show. The 22-acre property is near the Sawgrass Expressway and the Florida Turnpike.

Cusano’s Bakery secured a $13.6 million mortgage from Amerant Bank to acquire the property, records show.

The Greco family has owned and operated the bakery since 1966. The current owners are Michael, Salvatore and Santo Greco. The company’s production facility has the ability to produce 18,000 breads per minute, according to its website.

Tags
coconut creekindustrial real estate

