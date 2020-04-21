Open Menu
55-acre site near Hialeah hits the market for $15M

Owner is offering to fill Lake Carmen for $7M

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 21, 2020 08:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
The site and listing brokers Markos Bertolotti and Carlos Fausto Miranda

A 55-acre development site northeast of Hialeah hit the market for $15 million.

A company controlled by Ricardo Rodriguez, a civil highway contractor, is looking to sell the assemblage at 1700 Northwest 119th Street, property records show. The site includes a lake, which Rodriguez is offering to fill for another $7 million, though a buyer could hire someone else to fill it.

It’s on the market with Markos Bertolotti and Carlos Fausto Miranda of Fausto Commercial Realty. The parcels are in between Hialeah, Opa-locka and North Miami, near the new Amazon fulfillment center, Miami Dade College and about a block away from Panattoni Commerce Park.

In 2015, the Miami Herald reported that Rodriguez’s RRR Z Developer LLC had illegally filled in parts of the lake, which feeds into the Biscayne Aquifer. Single-family homes surround the lake, known as Lake Carmen. It was also pitched as a location for Amazon’s second headquarters, according to the Miami New Times.

Density allows for 36 units per acre with a maximum height of six stories, which means that about 1,900 residential units could be built, as well as a substantial retail component and other commercial uses.

Miranda said the seller is focusing on other projects after obtaining MC-UC (Model City Urban Center District) zoning for the assemblage.

Property records show that Rodriguez’s entity paid about more than $1.5 million for the parcels dating back to 2014.

