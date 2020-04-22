Flagler Village assemblage hits market for $8M

One of the last available land assemblages in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village hit the market for $8 million.

Fort Lauderdale-based Native Realty’s Jaime Sturgis and Dan Ross are listing the sites, with zoning that allows for a variety of development up to 150 feet, according to a release.

The assemblage totals nearly 1 acre and includes a 9,038-square-foot commercial building. The properties are at 600, 614 and 618 Northeast Third Avenue and 313 Northeast Sixth Street.

Third Avenue Investments Corp & Sunart Rentals own the sites at 600 Northeast 3rd Avenue and 313 Northeast 6th Street, while David and Judith Severns own the properties at 614 and 618 Northeast Third Avenue, records show.

Flagler Village is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale for new development. It is close to the Virgin Trains USA station and was designed to be an arts and entertainment hub like Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The area is seeing increased interest from apartment developers.

In January, TA Realty bought a 340-unit apartment project in Flagler Village for $112 million from a partnership between Morgan Group and JPMorgan. Mill Creek is also building a 24-story, 350-unit luxury apartment building called Modera 555 at 812 Northeast Fifth Avenue in Flagler Village.