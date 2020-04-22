Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Office Depot snags $118M refi for Boca Raton HQ

Office Depot paid $132M for the building in 2017

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 22, 2020 03:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Office Depot CEO CEO Gerry Smith and 6600 North Military Trail (Credit: Google Maps)

Office Depot CEO CEO Gerry Smith and 6600 North Military Trail (Credit: Google Maps)

Office Depot snagged $118 million in refinancing for its corporate headquarters in Boca Raton.

The office supply retailer scored the loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank for its headquarters at 6600 North Military Trail, records show. In addition to the refinancing, Office Depot also announced this week that it has paid off its term loan that was due in 2022, according to a press release. It did not disclose the amount of the loan.

Many real estate owners are looking to refinance their properties to take advantage of low mortgage rates.

Office Depot purchased its 651,265-square-foot building in Boca Raton for $132 million in 2017 from a company tied to Sam Zell https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/sam-zell/, records show.

The company is one of the few large publicly traded companies with a corporate headquarters in South Florida.

Under the leadership of its CEO Gerry Smith, Office Depot has said it’s pivoting away from being a traditional office retailer to a provider of business services and support for small and medium-sized businesses.

Office Depot reported sales of $10.6 billion in fiscal 2019, down 3 percent from 2018. The company’s total operating income was $191 million in 2019, down from $254 million the previous year.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
boca ratonoffice depot

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Beth Butler of Compass, 101 Renaissance Centre (Credit: Google Maps)

Compass plans to open new office in downtown Boca Raton
Gables Town Colony apartment complex, Sue Ansel of Gables Residential

Gables Residential scores $85M loan for Boca Raton apartment complex
1717 Sabal Palm Drive, Steve Calkins (Credit: Premier Estate Properties/Youtube, and LinkedIn)

Former Office Depot exec sells Boca Raton home for $6M
Thomas F. Marano and 1281 Spanish River Road (Credit: Ditech, Redfin)

Former mortgage exec buys waterfront Boca Raton home
Four Seasons Hotel Miami at 1435 Brickell Avenue (Credit: Averette/Wikipedia)

Four Seasons Hotel Miami, DoubleTree near MIA lay off hundreds
A rendering of Manley Storage Ventures facility at 7171 North Federal Highway

New self-storage, retail facility coming to Boca Raton
From left: Howard Sands, Scott Tracy, and Kenton Wright

Walgreen sells store near Boca Raton for $9M
Shane Neman, and Mauricio Bello Richard Waserstein, with 525 Northwest 77th Street Marriott in Boca

Blackstone sells Marriott hotel in Boca Raton
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.