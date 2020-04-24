Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Walgreens-leased property in Weston hits the market

It last sold in 2016 for slightly over its current asking price

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 24, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Walgreens at 4473 Weston Road and Scott Sandelin

Walgreens at 4473 Weston Road and Scott Sandelin

A Walgreens-leased property in Weston hit the market for $11 million.

Property records show an affiliate of Harris Realty & Associates owns the 14,820-square-foot building at 4473 Weston Road. The Boca Raton-based firm is led by Evan Harris.

Walgreens has 11 years left on its triple-net lease, according to the offering memorandum. The 1.58-acre outparcel is listed with Scott Sandelin of the Sandelin Group at Marcus & Millichap.

The pharmacy store is next to The Palace at Weston, a 320-unit luxury senior living facility that’s expected to open this year, and a mile away from the Cleveland Clinic, as well as near Home Depot and Publix, Sandelin said.

Built in 2006, the Walgreens store has a drive-thru pharmacy. The Weston property last sold in 2016 for $11.24 million, slightly more than its current asking price.

With stable, recurring cash flow and a single tenant, Walgreens-leased properties are often seen as a safe bet for investors. The Weston store collects an annual rent of $533,000, according to the marketing materials.

Yet, Walgreens announced last year that it planned to close 200 stores in the U.S. following “a review of the real estate footprint in the United States.”

In September, investor Sam Herzberg sold a Walgreens-leased property on the corner of Collins Avenue and Fifth Street in Miami Beach to Allied Partners for $33 million.

In October, the company sold its Delray Beach store for $6.54 million, and in February, it sold a store in Boca Raton for $9.15 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
retailwalgreensweston

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Rendering of Town Center Killian Park and Manny Varas

MV Group plans $26M Town Center Killian Park retail project
From left: William Kakon and Ophir Sternberg

South Florida property owners offer free rent in April, May
From left: Avra Jain, Scott Sherman, Josh Migdal, Tony Arellano, Devlin Marinoff and Jason Kellogg

“A landlord waiving rent and not getting anything in return is just not a reality:” experts sound off on pandemic’s effect on South Florida’s retail market
Mayor, Miami-Dade County, Carlos A. Giménez (Credit: Ryan Holloway/ Armando Rodriguez Miami-Dade County Photographers)

Miami-Dade orders all non-essential businesses closed due to coronavirus
From left: Scott Sherman, Scott Sandelin, Felix Bendersky and Niesen Kasdin

SoFla landlords, retailers brace for coronavirus impacts
Rendering of Doral Square and David Martin

Terra boosts loan for Doral Square retail project by $19M
Alain and Gerard Wertheimer with the Chanel space on 41st Street (Credit: Chanel, Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images, and Google Maps)

Chanel to open store in Miami Design District
From left: 663 to 667 Lincoln Road, Joe Sitt, Tony Arellano and Devin Marinoff (Credit: DWNTWN REALTY ADVISORS)

Thor Equities lists Lincoln Road building for $17.5M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.