Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

JPMorgan Chase buys own branch in West Palm

The property sold for $1,692 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 28, 2020 02:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)

JPMorgan Chase bought its own bank branch in West Palm Beach for $5.7 million.

Southern Dixie LLC, tied to Flagler Realty & Development, sold the 3,368-square-foot Chase bank branch at 3914 South Dixie Highway to JP Morgan Chase for $1,692 per square foot, records show.

Flagler Realty & Development had purchased the property in 2016 for $1.25 million, according to records. The branch was built in 2019. It sits on 0.5 acres.

West Palm Beach-based Flagler Realty & Development was formed in 1996 by Patrick Koenig, Richard Johnson, Jr., and Scott Johnson. It develops, leases, and manages property throughout Florida and owns the Flagler Center office building at 501 South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach, according to its website.

JP Morgan Chase ranks as the largest bank in the United States by assets.

Across the country, bank branches are shutting down as more customers switch to mobile banking. Palm Beach County had 432 branches in the second quarter of 2019, down from 480 in the second quarter of 2015, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
chase bankwest palm beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Richard Kayne, Founder and Co-Chairman of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and a rendering of the self storage facility (Credit: TAYLOR / THEUS HOLDINGS, INC.)

Kayne Anderson buys self-storage in West Palm for $15M
One Clearlake Centre, JLL Capital's Maxx Carney, Chris Drew and Ike Ojala

West Palm office tower scores $39M loan
From left: George Gleason the CEO of Bank OZK and Transwestern CEO Larry P. Heard, with 625 South Olive Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Transwestern buys lot, plans micro units near downtown West Palm
AHS Residential’s Ernesto Lopes (Credit: D Ramey Logan/Wikipedia)

AHS Residential scores $34M loan for apartment project near West Palm
360 Rosemary, Stephen Ross

Spaces is moving into West Palm’s 360 Rosemary
A Publix-anchored shopping center sold (Credit: iStock)

Publix shopping center in West Palm sells for $12M
Related Companies Stephen Ross and 360 Rosemary (Credit: Elkus Manfredi Architects/ Related)

Related nabs $140M loan for 360 Rosemary in West Palm
Starwood Capital Group’s Barry Sternlicht and 5500 North Haverhill Road

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.