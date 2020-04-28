Open Menu
Palm Beach estate of late finance exec sells for $11M

The property sold for $1,149 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 28, 2020 10:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
130 Banyan Road (Credit: Google Maps)

130 Banyan Road (Credit: Google Maps)

The estate of a late finance executive sold a Palm Beach mansion for $11.1 million.

The estate of the late Martin Berman sold the 9,653-square-foot house at 130 Banyan Road for $1,149 per square foot, records show. 130 Banyan LLC, tied to attorney Maura Ziska, bought the property.

The seller was represented by Christian Angle with Christian Angle Real Estate, and the buyer was represented by Austin Whitney McGurk of Brown Harris Stevens of Palm Beach, according to Realtor.com.

The property last sold for $2.3 million in 1998, records show. The house was built in 1926 and sits on about 1 acre. It includes a cabana with a wet bar, a swimming pool, tennis court, and a covered loggia, according to Realtor.com.

Berman was the founder of Fort Lee, New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management, which has about $3 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Berman died in April 2018 after a brief illness, according to a press release.

The house is one block away from the Atlantic Ocean and South Ocean Boulevard.

The ultra-luxury home market in Palm Beach has been especially strong over the past year and a half, with two deals closing in 2019 for more than $100 million, each.

