Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sells Palm Beach estate for $33M

The mansion hit the market in February for nearly $43M

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 01, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark Pulte and 446 North Lake Way (Credit: Mark Timothy, Inc. Luxury Homes)

Mark Pulte and 446 North Lake Way (Credit: Mark Timothy, Inc. Luxury Homes)

UPDATED, May 1, 4:17 p.m.: Luxury homebuilder Mark Pulte sold a lakefront Palm Beach estate he recently completed for $33.2 million.

Property records show 446 North Lake Way LLC, led by Pulte, sold the six-bedroom, 13,451-square-foot mansion at 446 North Lake Way to a Delaware LLC with a hidden owner.

The property, on the west side of the island, hit the market in February for nearly $43 million with Palm Beach broker Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates. It sold for 22.5 percent less than its asking price.

Jim McCann of Premier Estate Properties represented the buyer.

The lot previously sold in 2017 for about $14 million. Stephen Levin, the founder of Gold Coast Beverage Distributors, sold the property to Pulte.

Pulte, founder, president and CEO of Mark Timothy Inc., and his investors have built and sold a number of luxury spec homes in Palm Beach, Manalapan, Ocean Ridge and Boca Raton.

This latest sale is the highest-priced residential property to close in Palm Beach during the pandemic. Earlier this month, the estate of a late finance executive sold the home at 130 Banyan Road for $11.1 million.

Palm Beach experienced a record year in 2019, with two deals closing for more than $100 million each. Moens was involved in both sales.

Hedge funder Ken Griffin has amassed the largest portfolio of residential land on the island, paying about $350 million over the years. He recently closed on a $49 million mortgage for one of his oceanfront estates.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Mark PultePalm Beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
TooJay’s (Credit: Google Maps)

Popular Florida deli chain TooJay’s files for bankruptcy
130 Banyan Road (Credit: Google Maps)

Palm Beach estate of late finance exec sells for $11M
John Lundgren, Tamara Lundgren and 11370 Turtle Beach Road (Credit: Google Maps, Stanley Black & Decker)

Former CEO of Stanley Black & Decker buys North Palm Beach condo
Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago Club (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images, and iStock)

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago furloughs 153 employees
Ken Griffin and 60 Blossom Way (Credit: Google Maps)

Hedge funder Ken Griffin snags $49M mortgage for Palm Beach estate
Ken Griffin and the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach (Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Ken Griffin operating trading room at the Four Seasons Palm Beach during hotel closure
Anthony Lomangino and the home (Credit: Google Maps)

Garbage tycoon scoops up second Palm Beach home for $10M
From left: Ashley McIntosh, and John Moran, with 100 Regents Park Road

GOP fundraiser buys Palm Beach home near Mar-a-Lago
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.