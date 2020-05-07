Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Michigan manufacturing honcho buys condo at The Bristol in West Palm

The unit sold for $1,463 psf

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 07, 2020 10:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Bristol and David Brule Northern Star Industries (Credit: Michigan Tech)

The Bristol and David Brule Northern Star Industries (Credit: Michigan Tech)

A Michigan manufacturing executive bought a unit at The Bristol in West Palm Beach for $5.6 million, in one of the few resales at the luxury condo tower.

David Brule, president and CEO of Northern Star Industries, and his wife Thu, bought the 3,826-square-foot unit 602 at 1100 South Flagler Drive for $1,463 per square foot, records show. SJBT LLC, led by Salvatore J. Balsamo, sold the condo.

It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The condo last sold for $5.1 million in March 2018, records show.

Northern Star Industries is based in Iron Mountain, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula. The company specializes in manufacturing control panels and electrical relays.

Flagler Investors, led by Al Adelson and Gene Golub, developed The Bristol, a 25-story, 69-unit luxury tower that was completed last year. Units range from 3,600 square feet to 14,000 square feet.

The project marked the first new luxury condo building built in West Palm Beach in the past decade. The development group has sold almost all of the units, and was able to attract estate owners in Palm Beach who were looking to downsize, according to Adelson.

Buyers include beauty mogul Sydell Miller, who closed on a full-floor penthouse for $42.6 million in March of 2019. Her Palm Beach estate sold in December for $105 million, tying the record for the largest residential sale ever in Palm Beach.

In September, Miami developer James Harpel also bought a unit at The Bristol for $7.9 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
the bristolwest palm beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)

JPMorgan Chase buys own branch in West Palm
Richard Kayne, Founder and Co-Chairman of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and a rendering of the self storage facility (Credit: TAYLOR / THEUS HOLDINGS, INC.)

Kayne Anderson buys self-storage in West Palm for $15M
One Clearlake Centre, JLL Capital's Maxx Carney, Chris Drew and Ike Ojala

West Palm office tower scores $39M loan
From left: George Gleason the CEO of Bank OZK and Transwestern CEO Larry P. Heard, with 625 South Olive Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Transwestern buys lot, plans micro units near downtown West Palm
AHS Residential’s Ernesto Lopes (Credit: D Ramey Logan/Wikipedia)

AHS Residential scores $34M loan for apartment project near West Palm
360 Rosemary, Stephen Ross

Spaces is moving into West Palm’s 360 Rosemary
A Publix-anchored shopping center sold (Credit: iStock)

Publix shopping center in West Palm sells for $12M
Related Companies Stephen Ross and 360 Rosemary (Credit: Elkus Manfredi Architects/ Related)

Related nabs $140M loan for 360 Rosemary in West Palm
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.