One Sotheby’s acquires Vero Beach brokerage

One Sotheby’s International Realty acquired Sea Turtle Real Estate, marking its further expansion outside South Florida.

Thirty agents, led by Bobbie Holt, are joining Miami-based One Sotheby’s. Holt will stay on as the managing broker. The Vero Beach brokerage will convert its office to One Sotheby’s.

Sea Turtle Real Estate will gain access to One Sotheby’s marketing, technology, training and referral network. Both firms were negotiating the deal prior to the pandemic, and closed the acquisition virtually, according to a press release.

The Vero Beach firm handled sales, rentals, corporate relocations and referrals in Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

One Sotheby’s has been acquiring firms to expand its reach. In February, One Sotheby’s closed on the acquisition of Duek Realty, a 17-agent firm focused on Brazilian buyers.

Late last year, the Sotheby’s franchise also acquired the 100-agent Treasure Coast Sotheby’s, active in the Vero Beach and Melbourne markets.

In The Real Deal’s latest ranking of residential brokerages in Miami-Dade, released in September, One Sotheby’s ranked No. 1, closing $1.46 billion in sales volume between mid-2018 and mid-2019.