Perdomo Cigars’ owners buy condo at Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles

The owners of a prominent cigar maker paid $5.1 million for a condo at the newly completed Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach.

Nicholas Perdomo Jr., CEO and president of Miami Lakes-based Perdomo Cigars, and his wife Janine, bought unit 4605 at the luxury condo tower at 15800 Collins Avenue from the development group. Janine Perdomo is Perdomo Cigars’ chief operating officer.

Perdomo Cigars has its manufacturing facilities in Estelí, Nicaragua. It’s a vertically integrated cigar manufacturer that operates a distribution center in Miami, according to its website.

The 52-story, 212-unit Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach was developed by Fortune International Group and the Château Group. It was designed by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica.

The condo project secured its temporary certificate of occupancy in February, allowing the development group to start closings.

A Dayton, Ohio gastroenterologist closed on a condo at the tower last month. Inter Milan soccer player Alexis Alejandro Sánchez Sánchez also bought a unit last month.

The tower boasts 250 feet of beachfront and over 365,000 square feet of glass. Features include a private club level on the 33rd floor, a beachfront restaurant, pool deck, kids club, full-service spa, fitness center and wellness center.

The developers recently announced that they paid off their $212 million construction loan, which was provided by Little Rock, Arkansas-based Bank OZK in September 2016.