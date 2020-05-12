Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing

The property had scored a $51M construction loan for the project in 2017

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 12, 2020 06:00 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jay Jacobson of Eden Multifamily and Lazul Apartments (Credit: Google Maps)

Jay Jacobson of Eden Multifamily and Lazul Apartments (Credit: Google Maps)

A development group led by Eden Multifamily scored $71.3 million in refinancing for an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

North MB Owner, consisting of Eden Multifamily, Florida Value Partners, and Hunt Companies, secured the loan for the 356-unit Lazul Apartments at 2145 Northeast 164th Street. Hunt Real Estate Capital provided the financing, according to a press release.

The property is an eight-story building on 2.57-acres near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street.

The loan has an 11-year term that will amortize over 30 years, according to the release. The apartments are currently 89 percent occupied.

The development group bought the property for $10.2 million in 2015, according to records. The developers scored a $51.24 million construction loan for the project in 2017 from JP Morgan Chase. It was completed in 2018.

North Miami Beach is seeing a wave of new development. In January, Bizzi & Partners Development scored approval for a mixed-use tower along 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. The developer plans to build a 33-story building with nearly 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 456 residential units.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Eden MultifamilyNorth Miami BeachSouth Florida Multifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Barry Sternlicht and the Villa Biscayne Apartments (Credit: Highmark Residential/VHT Studios)

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M
Gil Dezer and 3909 Northeast 163rd Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Dezer picks up office building next to Intracoastal Mall

Dezer picks up office building next to Intracoastal Mall
Starwood Capital Group’s Barry Sternlicht and 5500 North Haverhill Road

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex
4200 Northwest 19th Street and Code Capital Managing Partner Jared Remington (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Code Capital snags affordable housing complex in Lauderhill for $45M

Code Capital snags affordable housing complex in Lauderhill for $45M
Rendering of the project, Davide Bizzi and Jeff Bercow

North Miami Beach approves Bizzi & Partners’ mixed-use tower

North Miami Beach approves Bizzi & Partners’ mixed-use tower
Bella Apartments at 225 179th Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Investor buys Sunny Isles apartments

Investor buys Sunny Isles apartments
Alex Zylberglait of Marcus & Millichap and 2020 Northeast 163rd street

Argentine investor nabs North Miami Beach Opportunity Zone property

Argentine investor nabs North Miami Beach Opportunity Zone property
Greystar’s Bob Faith, The Mile (Credit: BuzzBuzzHome)

Greystar sells The Mile apartments for $40M

Greystar sells The Mile apartments for $40M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.