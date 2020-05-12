Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Related Group pays $19M for Wynwood development site

Medical diagnostics company sold site of former manufacturing plant

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 12, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez with the Wynwood properties

Jorge Pérez and Jon Paul Pérez with the Wynwood properties

The Related Group closed on a development site in Wynwood for $18.5 million.

PRH Investments LLC, an affiliate of Miami-based Related, acquired a 2.27-acre assemblage of land at North Miami Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, according to a press release from Cushman & Wakefield. The site is zoned T6-8, which allows for eight stories of mixed-use development.

The properties include 2141-2115 and 2150-2160 North Miami Avenue, 38 Northwest 22nd Street and 2155 Northwest Miami Court. They are near CIM Group and One Real Estate Development’s Wynwood Square, a mixed-use project with apartments, office and retail space in the southeast quadrant of Wynwood.

Diamedix Corp., a medical diagnostics company, sold the assemblage. The site was previously home to a medical manufacturing facility with five buildings totaling 51,205 square feet of building space.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Robert Given, Troy Ballard, Miguel Alcivar, Greg Masin, Frank Begrowicz and Jason Hochman represented the seller. Dave Colonna of FIP Realty represented Related.

Related has a number of projects in Wynwood. Last year, Related and East End Capital completed Wynwood 25, an apartment building, and the adjacent Wynwood Annex office building. In February, the two developers closed on $136 million in refinancing for the projects from Blackstone.

Related is also working with developers Alex Karakhanian and Tricera Capital on plans for a mixed-use project called The Dorsey at Northwest Third Avenue between 28th and 29th streets.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
related groupwynwood

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Related Group’s Jorge Perez and 5400 Broken Sound Boulevard in Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

Related, Rockpoint nab $69M construction loan for Boca Raton apartments

Related, Rockpoint nab $69M construction loan for Boca Raton apartments
From left: Gran Paraiso and Bayside Terrace Condo

Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges

Gran Paraiso construction debris rained down on Edgewater condo building, lawsuit alleges
Rendering of Miramar Town Center with Jorge Pérez

Related moving forward with Miramar Town Center project

Related moving forward with Miramar Town Center project
Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April

Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April

Only 20% of Related Group’s commercial tenants paid rent in April
From left: David Weitz, Steve Wernick, Michael Lirtzman, Joe Furst, and Erik Rutter

Silicon Valley heads to Wynwood’s office market

Silicon Valley heads to Wynwood’s office market
Jorge Perez and Masoud Shojaee with  the Flats Apartments at CityPlace Doral (Credit: Google Maps)

Related, Shoma, PGIM sell Doral apartments for $100M amid coronavirus pandemic

Related, Shoma, PGIM sell Doral apartments for $100M amid coronavirus pandemic
Stuart Miller, Wynwood Green

Lennar scores $45M construction loan for Wynwood apartment project

Lennar scores $45M construction loan for Wynwood apartment project
Wynwood 25

Wynwood BID proposes to allow outdoor music until 3 a.m.

Wynwood BID proposes to allow outdoor music until 3 a.m.
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.