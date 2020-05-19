Condo sales volume plunges in Miami-Dade County

Condo sales volume dropped by more than $20 million last week.

A total of 49 condos in Miami-Dade County sold for $30 million last week. That’s compared to 47 units that sold for $54 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $616,000 or $362 per square foot.

Unit S-307 at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club sold for $8 million, or more than $1,800 per square foot. The four-bedroom, 3,978-square-foot unit was listed for 299 days before it closed. Ximena Penuela represented the buyer and seller of The Surf Club condo.

A unit at Jade Brickell marked the second most expensive sale of the week. Unit 4401 traded for $2.77 million, or $811 per square foot, after 304 days on the market. The listing agent was Rafael Gonzalez and the buyer’s agent was Michael Schnabel.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 10 to May 16. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Surf Club Four Seasons #S-307 | 299 days on market | $8M | $1,829 psf | Listing agent: Ximena Penuela | Buyer’s agent: Ximena Penuela

Least expensive

Balmoral #17T | 42 days on market | $550K | $396 psf | Listing agent: Eva Bouhadana | Buyer’s agent: Nicole Bouhadana

Most days on market

Porto Vita North Tower #1604 | 550 days on market | $1.45M | $398 psf | Listing agent: Sylvia Fragos | Buyer’s agent: Sylvia Fragos

Fewest days on market

Azure Condo #706 | 18 days on market | $2.44M | $984 psf | Listing agent: Manty Sabates Morse | Buyer’s agent: Lydia Eskenazi