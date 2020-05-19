Open Menu

Private equity exec buys Wellington equestrian estate for $12M

The property sold for $1.2M per acre

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 19, 2020 03:45 PM
By Keith Larsen
Richard Roeder of Vance Street and 15130 Sunny Island Lane (Credit: Realtor)

Richard Roeder of Vance Street and 15130 Sunny Island Lane (Credit: Realtor.com)

A Los Angeles private equity executive bought an equestrian estate in Wellington for $12.2 million.

A company tied to Richard Roeder bought the 10.3-acre estate at 15130 Sunny Island Lane for $1.2 million per acre, records show. Ben Asselin and Kelly Koss of Calgary, Alberta sold the property.

The home has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. It also has a large patio with an outdoor kitchen that overlooks the pool and Jacuzzi. The property features an 18-stall barn with two apartments and an owner’s lounge.

The estate last traded in April 2011 for $2.9 million, records show. The home was built in 1998.

The family of Asselin and Koss owns the Spruce Meadows sports facility in Calgary, a 500-acre property with an equestrian show jumping complex.

Roeder is a managing partner at Los Angeles-based Vance Street Capital, a private equity firm that invests in middle-market businesses in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors, according to its website. Prior to Vance Street, he co-founded and served as a managing director of Aurora Capital Group.

Wellington is considered the winter equestrian capital of the world and is home to the who’s who of power players who have equestrians in the family. The families of billionaires such as Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and the late Steve Jobs, as well as celebrities Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen, all have homes in the village.

