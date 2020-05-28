Open Menu

Barrington Brothers plans mid-rise apartment project in El Portal

Developer plans The Kavista, a multifamily project with 282 apartments and ground-floor workspaces

TRD MIAMI /
May.May 28, 2020 12:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of The Kavista

Rendering of The Kavista

El Portal, a village composed of mostly single-family homes north of Miami’s Upper Eastside, is opening the door to commercial development after approving a mid-rise apartment project with ground-floor workspaces near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 83rd Street.

The village council voted last month for a development agreement with an entity managed by Barrington Brothers LLC, a local multifamily developer with projects in the Upper Eastside and Little Havana. As part of the agreement, Barrington, led by Arthur and Ken Barrington, will be able to build an eight-story structure with an option for two bonus stories.

The building would include 282 market rate rentals, ground-floor workspaces and 351 parking spaces, according to the development agreement. Called The Kavista, the proposed project would be built on two acres of vacant land at 471 Northeast 83rd Street.

The project is adjacent to the site of the former Little Farm trailer park, on land the village rezoned five years ago for mixed-use development with retail, restaurants and low-rise multifamily buildings.

“It’s in an area the village annexed and planned for greater intensity development,” said Ben Fernandez, a land use attorney representing Barrington. “This particular property is right next to the Little River Canal and it is perfectly suited for multifamily.”

Arthur Barrington, a managing director at the development firm, did not respond to emails requesting comment about The Kavista’s construction costs and financing. According to Miami-Dade property records, Barrington combined two lots it purchased in 2013 for a total of $1.1 million. Two years later, another developer, Wealthy Delight LLC, bought the Little Farm trailer park, which totaled just a little more than five acres, for $14.2 million.

According to its website, Barrington is a family-owned and operated real estate company that focuses on assets valued between $500,000 and $25 million. Family patriarch Bruce Barrington developed the 177-room and 297-private villa Hawk’s Cay Resort in the Florida Keys. He sold it for $79 million in 2007.

The firm currently owns two apartment buildings with a total of 128 apartments at 760 Northeast 85th Street in Miami’s Upper Eastside and a 24-unit apartment building near Marlins Park in Little Havana.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Barrington BrothersEl PortalHawk’s Cay ResortSouth Florida Multifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Tal Frydman with Hamlet Plantation and The Continental Apartments (Credit: Hamlet via Jenco Properties)

Prism Multifamily Group buys apartments in Tamarac, Plantation for $54M

Prism Multifamily Group buys apartments in Tamarac, Plantation for $54M
Jay Jacobson of Eden Multifamily and Lazul Apartments (Credit: Google Maps)

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing
Barry Sternlicht and the Villa Biscayne Apartments (Credit: Highmark Residential/VHT Studios)

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M

Starwood snags Homestead apartment complex for $28M
Starwood Capital Group’s Barry Sternlicht and 5500 North Haverhill Road

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex

Starwood Capital nabs West Palm apartment complex
4200 Northwest 19th Street and Code Capital Managing Partner Jared Remington (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Code Capital snags affordable housing complex in Lauderhill for $45M

Code Capital snags affordable housing complex in Lauderhill for $45M
Bella Apartments at 225 179th Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Investor buys Sunny Isles apartments

Investor buys Sunny Isles apartments
Greystar’s Bob Faith, The Mile (Credit: BuzzBuzzHome)

Greystar sells The Mile apartments for $40M

Greystar sells The Mile apartments for $40M
From left: Hernando Perez, Joe Rubin and Oscar Banegas, with 14255 – 14460 NW 22nd Avenue

Miami investor buys Opa-locka apartments for $8M

Miami investor buys Opa-locka apartments for $8M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.