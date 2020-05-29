Open Menu

Robert Finvarb, Aria Mehrabi seek approval of mixed-use projects in North Beach

Projects would be clustered around 71st Street, Byron and Abbott avenues

May.May 29, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Renderings of the projects with Aria Mehrabi

UPDATED, May 29, 2 p.m.: Two Miami Beach developers are seeking design review approval for mixed-use projects in North Beach.

Robert Finvarb will go before the Miami Beach Design Review Board on Tuesday for a two-phased residential and retail project on 71st and 72nd streets, Abbott Avenue and Byron Avenue.

The developer is seeking waivers and variances to reduce the frontage depth requirements, the minimum amount of building facade and to replace existing structures for the planned project at 409 71st Street, 430 72nd Street, 7124-7140 Abbott Avenue and 7117-7135 Byron Avenue, according to documents filed with the city.

The 14-story development would have commercial space on the ground floor and 232 upper level residential units. It would have an amenities space on the fifth floor that would feature indoor and outdoor fitness space, spa services, an outdoor kitchen and lounge areas, as well as a dog run on the upper rooftop. Arquitectonica is designing the project.

The residential component would include co-living studios and one-bedroom units, and non-co-living one- and two-bedroom units of up to 843 square feet.

Developer Aria Mehrabi of Pacific Star Capital is moving through the approval process for two buildings in North Beach.

At 6948-6988 Abbott Avenue and 6957-6965 Byron Avenue, Mehrabi’s North Beach Town Center Development LLC is proposing a Target-anchored mixed-use project with a 30,010-square-foot Target and 170 multifamily units above that. The development would also have a 175-space parking garage. The project would be more than 125 feet in height, which could be 12 stories tall.

At 6961-85 Abbott Avenue, 300-326 71st Street, and 6972 Harding Avenue, Mehrabi is proposing a 14-story mixed-use residential and retail project that would be built next to the City National Bank building. It would have 118 residential units.

The buildings would rise near the $220 million mixed-use project along Ocean Terrace planned by partners Alex Blavatnik and Sandor Scher.

Development in North Beach is ramping up. Matis Cohen and the Galbut family are planning to significantly make over Carlyle and Byron avenues with a 22-story tower from 71st to 72nd streets.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the developer of 409 71st Street.

