Baptist, Belmont gain approval for luxury senior living in Coral Gables

Baptist paid $37M for the site more than a year ago

TRD MIAMI
Jun.June 04, 2020 09:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Rendering of Belmont Village Coral Gables and Baptist Health South Florida CEO Brian L. Keeley

A luxury senior living development will soon rise near the Collection dealership and the Shops at Merrick Park.

The Coral Gables City Commission unanimously approved plans for Belmont Village Coral Gables, a project being developed by Belmont Village Senior Living and Baptist Health South Florida.

The building, 4111 Salzedo Street, will have 232 apartments for independent living, assisted living and memory care, and 18,388 square feet of ground floor retail and commercial space, according to a press release.

Construction is projected to begin in the fall and the project is slated for completion by the winter of 2022.

The 10-story building, designed by Corwil Architects, will also feature a ground-floor “Healthy Living Center” by Baptist Health, a three-story podium garage and a courtyard.

Amenities at the community will include dining venues, transportation services, a sports lounge, theater, arts parlor, library, beauty salon, great room, screening room, music room, and a town hall.

Baptist Health closed on the site in January 2019 for $37 million.

The property was previously at the center of a contentious lawsuit between developers Masoud Shojaee and Ugo Colombo. Together, they planned to build 128 condos along with retail space until their partnership ended nearly three years ago and litigation pursued.

Belmont Village Senior Living is a developer, owner and operator of senior housing communities. Belmont Village has 31 properties, which consist of about 4,000 units, in seven states and Mexico City, according to the press release.

Baptist Health is one of the largest healthcare organizations in South Florida, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers.

