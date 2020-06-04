Brookfield pays $27M for Medley warehouses

Brookfield Property Partners is increasing its presence in South Florida’s booming industrial market.

The real estate arm of the Toronto-based asset manager purchased two industrial warehouses at 10800 Northwest 92nd Terrace in Medley for $26.9 million, records show. Oviedo, Florida-based A. Duda & Sons sold the warehouses.

The property includes three separate parcels totaling 22.4 acres, equating to a price of $1.2 million per acre. One warehouse is leased to HD Supply White Cap, a construction supply company.

The property was last purchased for $13.8 million in 2004, records show.

South Florida’s industrial market https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/south-florida-industrial-market/ has been among the few bright spots in real estate during the coronavirus pandemic. Due to rising demand for e-commerce and last-mile distribution, large institutional investors like Blackstone and Prologis https://therealdeal.com/miami/issues_articles/the-money-magnet/ are increasingly buying warehouses in South Florida.

Overall, vacancy in Miami-Dade County’s industrial market was at 3.86 percent in the first quarter, according to Avison Young.

Brookfield Property Partners https://therealdeal.com/2020/05/08/brookfield-propertys-q1-losses-come-as-retail-tenants-miss-payments/ also owns the 1000-room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood https://therealdeal.com/miami/2020/05/18/jeffrey-soffers-800m-diplomat-resort-purchase-called-off/, one of the largest hotels in South Florida. The company was previously planning to sell the resort to Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development, but the deal was called off last month.