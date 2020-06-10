Open Menu

Affiliated Development’s Lake Worth Beach apartment project approved

The project will be one of the first new apartment complexes to come to historic downtown Lake Worth Beach

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 10, 2020 03:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Burns, Nick Rojo, The Bohemian Lake Worth

Jeff Burns, Nick Rojo, The Bohemian Lake Worth

UPDATED, June 10, 4 p.m.: A 200-unit apartment building could soon be coming to historic downtown Lake Worth Beach.

Affiliated Development scored the first round of approvals from the Lake Worth Beach city commission on Tuesday for its apartment project, known as the Bohemian, at 1017 Lake Avenue. The Fort Lauderdale-based developer is seeking a round of approvals on June 30.

The 7-story, 215,000-square-foot building is being marketed as workforce housing with Class A amenities, according to Nick Rojo, co-founder at Affiliated Development. The project will also have 367 parking spaces, including 120 spaces designated as public parking for the city.

Affiliated Development received $1.8 million in grants for the project from the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, according to Rojo.

The company plans to break ground at the end of this year or the first quarter of 2021.

The project will be one of the only large apartment complexes in historic downtown Lake Worth Beach. The downtown is also home to the Art Deco Lake Worth Playhouse and the Lake Worth Historical Museum.

Affiliated Development, led by South Florida developers Jeff Burns and Rojo, is also building The Mid, a Class A apartment complex on 16th Avenue and North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach. The developer is also building an eight-story, 289-unit mixed-use project called The Grand in West Palm Beach.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
DevelopmentFort Lauderdale

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vladislav Doronin (Credit: Gesi Schilling via Wikipedia)

Billionaire developer Doronin buys Fort Lauderdale assemblage for $63M

Billionaire developer Doronin buys Fort Lauderdale assemblage for $63M
A rendering of the Intracoastal Mall and Gil Dezer

Dezer’s plans to remake Intracoastal Mall face opposition

Dezer’s plans to remake Intracoastal Mall face opposition
Chad Carroll, Susan Rindley, Tim Elmes, and 785 Middle River Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Outsourcing firm founder buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M

Outsourcing firm founder buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $7M
From left: Peter Parthenis Jr., Susan Rindley, and Sheryl Hodor with 650 Royal Plaza Drive (Credit: LinkedIn and Compass)

Greek foods CEO spends $9M on waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion

Greek foods CEO spends $9M on waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion
Alta Developers CEO Raimundo Onetto and Le Parc at Brickell rendering

Le Parc at Brickell condo association sues Alta Developers and partner for alleged construction defects

Le Parc at Brickell condo association sues Alta Developers and partner for alleged construction defects
Biscayne Beach

Lawsuit accuses Biscayne Beach developer and construction firms of shoddy work

Lawsuit accuses Biscayne Beach developer and construction firms of shoddy work
Alan Hooper, Tim Petrillo, The Forge

Urban Street Development scores loan for FATVillage loft project

Urban Street Development scores loan for FATVillage loft project
Native Realty’s Jaime Sturgis and the property

Flagler Village assemblage hits market for $8M

Flagler Village assemblage hits market for $8M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.