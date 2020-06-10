Affiliated Development’s Lake Worth Beach apartment project approved

UPDATED, June 10, 4 p.m.: A 200-unit apartment building could soon be coming to historic downtown Lake Worth Beach.

Affiliated Development scored the first round of approvals from the Lake Worth Beach city commission on Tuesday for its apartment project, known as the Bohemian, at 1017 Lake Avenue. The Fort Lauderdale-based developer is seeking a round of approvals on June 30.

The 7-story, 215,000-square-foot building is being marketed as workforce housing with Class A amenities, according to Nick Rojo, co-founder at Affiliated Development. The project will also have 367 parking spaces, including 120 spaces designated as public parking for the city.

Affiliated Development received $1.8 million in grants for the project from the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, according to Rojo.

The company plans to break ground at the end of this year or the first quarter of 2021.

The project will be one of the only large apartment complexes in historic downtown Lake Worth Beach. The downtown is also home to the Art Deco Lake Worth Playhouse and the Lake Worth Historical Museum.

Affiliated Development, led by South Florida developers Jeff Burns and Rojo, is also building The Mid, a Class A apartment complex on 16th Avenue and North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach. The developer is also building an eight-story, 289-unit mixed-use project called The Grand in West Palm Beach.