$1M chop: Barbershop founder sells Fort Lauderdale oceanfront home for $9M

The home sold for $1,197 psf

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 12, 2020 03:35 PM
By Keith Larsen
The founder of Lady Jane’s Haircuts for Men Chad Johnson and the home (Credit: Google Maps)

The founder of Lady Jane’s Haircuts for Men sold an oceanfront house in Fort Lauderdale for $8.8 million, a nearly $1.2 million chop off its asking price.

Chad and Jennifer Johnson sold the house at 3056 North Atlantic Boulevard to 3056 ABA Holdings LLC, tied to a property at 7 Canterbury Court, Alpine, New Jersey, records show. The house totals 7,350 square feet, equating to a price of $1,197 per square foot, records show.

The house was listed for $9.95 million in October. Built in 2013, it last traded for $6.5 million in 2016, according to records.

The property features a pool that overlooks the ocean and a rooftop deck, according to Realtor.com. It has five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths.

Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, and Jennifer Markovich of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

Chad Johnson founded Lady Jane’s Haircuts for Men in 2004 in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan. He grew the company to more than 100 locations in nearly two dozen states, according to its website. The barbershop has eight locations in Florida, including four in Orlando and four in the Tampa area.

Fort Lauderdale’s high-end residential market has seen a number of big sales in the past two years. Earlier this month, the founder of a human resources outsourcing firm bought a home in Fort Lauderdale’s Sunrise Intracoastal neighborhood for $6.7 million. Also, the CEO of Grecian Delight Foods and Pure Mediterranean Foods paid nearly $9 million for a mansion at 650 Royal Plaza Drive at Las Olas Isles.

