Open Menu

Lawsuit alleges Brickell brokerage violated Fair Housing Act

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 16, 2020 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
320 85th Street in Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

320 85th Street in Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

A lawsuit alleges that a Brickell brokerage violated the Fair Housing Act by advertising a property that prevented applicants with a criminal background from renting.

The Social Justice Law Collective alleges that Brickell Brokers posted an advertisement in August 2019 for a rental property, saying only applicants who had “no criminal background” could rent it. The complaint alleges the policy violates the Fair Housing Act since it “has a disparate impact on Black people, and fails to serve a substantial, legitimate, nondiscriminatory interest of the housing provider,” according to the suit, filed last week in federal court in Miami.

According to the complaint, “Black people are arrested, convicted, and imprisoned at vastly disproportionate rates in Florida and the country as a whole. As such, [Brickell Brokers’] policy actually and predictably [results] in a disparate impact to Black people.”

Delroy Chambers Jr., who acts as a fair housing tester, filed the lawsuit. After seeing the advertisement, he texted Brickell Brokers for additional details about the “no criminal background” requirement on the advertisement, the lawsuit states. Brickell Brokers said that it would be conducting a background check, and if it locates any criminal background it would result in an automatic denial of any application for the rental, according to the complaint.

“They (brokers) are supposed to be trained on these sorts of civil rights protections,” said attorney Josh Glickman with the Social Justice Law Collective. “They are responsible for making sure they know these laws.”

Glickman sent The Real Deal a copy of the advertisement, which lists the property as a one-bedroom apartment at 320 85th Street in Miami Beach.

According to the suit, “Mr. Chambers was insulted and emotionally distressed by being denied housing based on a blanket prohibition, which takes arrests into consideration, and by being subjected to such discriminatory policies.”

David Cevallos, CEO of Brickell Brokers, declined to comment citing the pending litigation.

The suit comes amid heightened scrutiny of discriminatory policies toward African Americans after the death of George Floyd, for which four police officers have been charged with murder. Last year, a three-year Newsday investigation found real estate agents sometimes steered minorities to certain neighborhoods and required they — but not white buyers — obtain pre-approvals for mortgages.

The suit seeks a permanent injunction against Brickell Brokers from engaging in discrimination based on race. It also seeks a permanent injunction to amend any and all policies, procedures and practices that discriminate against persons based on race.

Brickell Brokers was founded in 2002 with over 200 active agents, according to its website. Its office is at 1390 Brickell Avenue Suite # 420.

According to Cevallos’ LinkedIn page, the brokerage specializes in luxury apartments, condos, townhouses, lofts, houses and all residential transactions in the areas of Aventura, South Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Sunny Isles, Design District, Doral, South Miami, Brickell and downtown Miami.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brickellFair Housing Actlawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, Hazem Ben-Gacem, Investcorp’s Co-Chief Executive Officer (Credit: Google Maps)

Wells Fargo says mismanagement by Southland Mall owner contributed to downfall

Wells Fargo says mismanagement by Southland Mall owner contributed to downfall
One Thousand Museum and Porsche Designer Tower (Porsche)

Douglas Elliman agent allegedly created scheme to pocket commission advances: lawsuit

Douglas Elliman agent allegedly created scheme to pocket commission advances: lawsuit
Rendering of Apeiron at the Jockey Club with Muayad ‘Mo’ Abbas

Apeiron at the Jockey Club developer wins key ruling from appeals court

Apeiron at the Jockey Club developer wins key ruling from appeals court
BridgeInvest Alex Horn, Variety Hotel at 1700 Alton Road in Miami Beach

Lender files to foreclose on new South Beach hotel

Lender files to foreclose on new South Beach hotel
Diesel USA and Original Penguin Lincoln Road stores skipped April and May rent payments: lawsuit

Diesel USA and Original Penguin Lincoln Road stores skipped April and May rent payments: lawsuit

Diesel USA and Original Penguin Lincoln Road stores skipped April and May rent payments: lawsuit
158 Ocean Drive (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Co-op owner wants to “eject,” not “evict” his tenant. Can he?

Co-op owner wants to “eject,” not “evict” his tenant. Can he?
Alta Developers CEO Raimundo Onetto and Le Parc at Brickell rendering

Le Parc at Brickell condo association sues Alta Developers and partner for alleged construction defects

Le Parc at Brickell condo association sues Alta Developers and partner for alleged construction defects
Joseph Milton and Parque Towers

Parque Towers developer faces lawsuit seeking class action over allegedly mismarketed condos

Parque Towers developer faces lawsuit seeking class action over allegedly mismarketed condos
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.