Open Menu

Lissette Calderon buys land for third rental project in Allapattah

Assemblage is in an Opportunity Zone

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 16, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lissette Calderon and a rendering of the site

Lissette Calderon and a rendering of the site

Developer Lissette Calderon is planning another rental project in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Calderon’s TCG Allapattah 14 LLC, an affiliate of Neology Life Development Group, paid $3.6 million for an assemblage at 1470 Northwest 36th Street, property records show. P26 LLC, led by Geoffrey Peckham, sold the parcels, which are in an Opportunity Zone.

Calderon is planning Allapattah 14, a 237-unit rental building with ground-floor retail space on the site, according to a statement. In all, her company has more than 1,000 units in the pipeline in the area, including the 192-unit project No. 17 Residences Allapattah that recently topped off and the planned 323-unit Allapattah 16 nearby.

EJ Martinez and Louis McMillan of Global Investments brokered the land sale for Allapattah 14. Behar Font & Partners is designing the project.

Calderon said in her statement that she’s building units in Allapattah “for residents seeking an alternative to the higher-priced urban districts nearby.”

Other developers who have planted flags in Allapattah include Moishe Mana, Robert Wennett and the Rubell family. The neighborhood is west of Wynwood and east of Miami International Airport.

In 2018, Calderon returned to the Miami River, where she had begun developing condominium projects in 2002. Her company, Neology Life, paid $61 million for the former River Oaks Tower & Marina, a 21-story, 199-unit building on the river at 1951 Northwest South River Drive, and renovated and rebranded it into Pier 19 Residences & Marina.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
allapattahlissette calderonmultifamily market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
South Florida rents are starting to fall (Credit: iStock)

South Florida rents starting to fall, especially in Coral Gables

South Florida rents starting to fall, especially in Coral Gables
Alex Rodriguez and Erin Knight with Laguna Place in Kissimmee (Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A-Rod’s real estate firm to offer rental assistance to tenants impacted by coronavirus

A-Rod’s real estate firm to offer rental assistance to tenants impacted by coronavirus
Rendering of development

Pompano Beach multifamily development with workforce housing advances

Pompano Beach multifamily development with workforce housing advances
A rendering of the project at 2717 Van Buren Street

French developer plans to build a cluster of rentals in Hollywood

French developer plans to build a cluster of rentals in Hollywood
Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Miami Beach creates $550K rent relief fund

Miami Beach creates $550K rent relief fund
Jay Jacobson of Eden Multifamily and Lazul Apartments (Credit: Google Maps)

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing

North Miami Beach apartment project nabs $71M refinancing
2101 Normandy Drive, Samuel Heskial and Marilina Apfelbaum (Credit: Google Maps)

Marc Shulman sells Normandy Isles building to French family office

Marc Shulman sells Normandy Isles building to French family office
Josh Zegen, Madison Realty Capital, Invesca CEO Chris Longsworth

Invesca scores $102M construction loan for two SoFla apartment projects

Invesca scores $102M construction loan for two SoFla apartment projects
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.