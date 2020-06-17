Open Menu

Baywood scores $31M loan to build hotel near Miami International Airport

Baywood bought the property in July for $10.5M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 17, 2020 12:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Al Patel, President of Baywood Hotels and 1101 Northwest 57th Avenue (Credit: Google Maps)

Baywood Hotels scored a $31.3 million construction loan for the site of a building shell that has sat empty near Miami International Airport for years.

Two companies tied to Columbia, Maryland-based Baywood secured the loan from Banesco USA to build a 218-room hotel at 1101 Northwest 57th Avenue, records show. Baywood secured a notice of commencement with the county in June to start building the project.

Nearly a year ago, Baywood paid $10.5 million for the 1.4-acre property. The site had been home to a building shell that was formerly a nine-story hotel constructed in 1972.

Baywood’s hotel will be built inside the Waterford at Blue Lagoon office park, where Airbus, FedEx and Burger King all have offices.

Weiss Group of Companies is also planning to build a mixed-use development at Blue Lagoon with 882 apartments and two hotels totaling 433 rooms.

Baywood is an active hotel developer in South Florida, with a number of properties near Miami International Airport.

Last year, Baywood paid $13.1 million for a Red Roof Inn east of Miami International Airport at 3401 Northwest 42 Avenue. The firm also closed on a $16.6 million construction loan last year to build a 134-room Home2 Suites by Hilton on the west side of the airport at 8852 Northwest 26th Street.

