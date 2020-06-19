Open Menu

Bond Collective-anchored office complex in Fort Lauderdale hits market

Link Real Estate NYC is asking twice what it paid for 36K sf complex in 2019

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 19, 2020 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
The Bond at 105 North Federal Highway (Credit: Google Maps)

An investment firm has listed a recently-built Fort Lauderdale office complex for $16 million, twice what the company paid for the property last year.

Link Real Estate NYC put the building on the market for $16 million. Called The Bond — its anchor tenant is co-working firm Bond Collective — the property encompasses 36,000 square feet. It is located near downtown, at 105 North Federal Highway. Link Real Estate acquired it in 2019 for $7.4 million, records show.

Colliers International Florida’s Urban Core Division is listing the property

It was built last year, and includes more than 30,000 square feet of Class A office space and 5,000 square feet of retail. It also offers frontage on North Federal Highway, which has more than 50,000 cars traveling through the intersection daily, according to a press release.

The building is 93.5 percent occupied and in the process of tenant build-outs. Bond Collective has 30,800 square feet. F45 Training, a fitness franchise, will occupy 2,777 square feet of ground floor retail space, according to the release.

Link Real Estate NYC, led by Dan Arev, has been active in Miami. It bought a printing press property in Wynwood in 2017 at 2509 North Miami Avenue and a property that features the popular Wood Tavern in Wynwood in 2015.

Earlier this month, billionaire developer Vladislav Doronin assembled and closed on three blocks of land in Fort Lauderdale for nearly $63 million, where it is planning a mixed-use project.

Fort Lauderdale

