Open Menu

Care Resource buys Little Havana office building

Medical nonprofit is planning to occupy entire building, as area continues to attract health care providers

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 19, 2020 05:25 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1800 Southwest First Street and Carlos Fausto Miranda

1800 Southwest First Street and Carlos Fausto Miranda

Health care nonprofit Care Resource paid $5.4 million for an office building in Little Havana, as the neighborhood continues to attract medical providers.

Mohammad Siddiq Khan and Ghazala Bilqees sold the 32,408-square-foot building at 1800 Southwest First Street to Care Resource Community Health Centers, property records show. The four-story building, built in 1972, sold for $166 per square foot.

It last sold for $1 million in 1994. The building sits on a nearly 24,000-square-foot lot that’s zoned T6-8-O, which could allow for eight stories of development.

Carlos Fausto Miranda and Alessandro Lima of Fausto Commercial represented the sellers, and Manuel Perez of the Keyes Company brought the buyer.

Care Resource plans to occupy the building, Miranda said. The nonprofit has locations in Midtown Miami, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park, according to its website.

“This corroborates a trend we’ve been experiencing of an increasing number of medical operators occupying spaces in Little Havana’s second major corridor, Flagler/Southwest First Street,” he said.

Miranda added that he has two other medical office deals under contract nearby, and that there are “several prospective buyers” in the market. The appeal for office investors is the same as multifamily and other commercial real estate: the area is centrally located and more affordable than Coral Gables and Brickell, Miranda said.

In March, BrickOne Group acquired an apartment building at 937 Southwest Fifth Street in Little Havana. Nearby, Forth Development is building a mixed-income rental project at 519 Southwest Fifth Avenue.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
little havana

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Arthur Porosoff, Stefano Garofoli, Costantino Cicchelli and Frank Rodriguez Melo with the Omni property

Investment group buys multifamily buildings in Little Havana, Omni

Investment group buys multifamily buildings in Little Havana, Omni
Rendering of Bonsai I with Ivanna Jimenez, Fernando Murzi and Jesus Luongo

Developer breaks ground on mixed-income rentals in Little Havana

Developer breaks ground on mixed-income rentals in Little Havana
First - Little Havana rendering

Little Havana apartments score $34M construction loan

Little Havana apartments score $34M construction loan
Little Havana assemblage and Carlos Fausto Miranda

Presidente Supermarkets owner lists Little Havana assemblage for $22M

Presidente Supermarkets owner lists Little Havana assemblage for $22M
900 Southwest Seventh Street and a Calle Ocho rooster (Credit: Google Maps, Phillip Pessar | Flickr)

Apartment building in Little Havana flips for $6M

Apartment building in Little Havana flips for $6M
LeBron James with a rendering of Unknwn Wynwood (Credit: Getty Images)

Renderings revealed: River Parc master plan, Unknwn’s Wynwood store

Renderings revealed: River Parc master plan, Unknwn’s Wynwood store
Daily Digest Miami

Soffer in talks to buy Diplomat resort in Hollywood, 1-800 PetMeds founder sells Miami Beach house: Daily digest

Soffer in talks to buy Diplomat resort in Hollywood, 1-800 PetMeds founder sells Miami Beach house: Daily digest
Clockwise from left: 401 Southwest 17th Avenue, Alfonso Jaramillo, and Andros Sarduy 

Beraja family picks up Little Havana apartments

Beraja family picks up Little Havana apartments
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.