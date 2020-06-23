Open Menu

South Florida home sales cut in half in May

Miami condo sales saw biggest drop, falling 61%

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 23, 2020 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Pending sales and closings were down in May throughout the tri-county region (iStock)

Pending sales and closings were down in May throughout the tri-county region (iStock)

May was a rough month for residential sales in South Florida, following a slow April, with closed and pending sales falling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pending sales were down in May throughout the tri-county region, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which indicates that closings could continue to fall in June. A Douglas Elliman report released last week showed that new signed contracts were up in May, but that does not include sales that were already pending.

Miami-Dade
Residential sales decreased 54 percent year-over-year in May to 1,297. Single-family home sales dropped by 45.8 percent to 734. Condo sales accounted for the largest decline, falling nearly 61 percent to 563.

Single-family sales dollar volume totaled about $400 million, a 44.1 percent annual decrease, while condo dollar volume fell by 60 percent to $231.7 million.

Single-family home prices increased 4.4 percent year-over-year in May to $375,714. Condo prices rose 7 percent to $260,000.

Broward
In May, residential sales in Broward declined 54.7 percent annually to 1,529. Single-family home sales decreased 51 percent year-over-year to 814, and condo sales dropped by 58.3 percent to 715.

Single-family sales dollar volume fell by half – nearly 51 percent – to $381.5 million. Condo dollar volume decreased 56 percent to $172.2 million.

Home price growth slowed in May. Single-family home prices increased 0.7 percent year-over-year to $372,500. Condo prices decreased 2.8 percent to $175,000.

Palm Beach
Total home sales in Palm Beach County decreased 52.2 percent in May to 1,588. Single-family home sales totaled 991, a 47% annual drop. Condo sales declined 58.9 percent to 597.

Single-family sales dollar volume decreased 41.3 percent to $649.9 million, and condo dollar volume was cut in half, dropping to $205.3 million.

Condo prices increased 8.1 percent year-over-year to $200,000.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirushome sales

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Dan Kodsi and Legacy Hotel & Residences

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center
Map of priciest condo sales and Bayview Fisher Island unit 5342 (Google Maps, Compass. JJW Construction)

Miami condo sales dollar volume continues to drop

Miami condo sales dollar volume continues to drop
The number of signed residential contracts increased in May in South Florida. (Credit: iStock)

New single-family contracts exceed condo contracts in May

New single-family contracts exceed condo contracts in May
Donald Trump with Trump International Golf Club (Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images and Palm Beach Post)

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns
Map of priciest condo sales and Palazzo Della Luna (Google Maps)

More Miami condos sold last week, but dollar volume fell

More Miami condos sold last week, but dollar volume fell
Rail 71, Tony Arellano and Devlin Marinoff

The pandemic killed the sale of Rail 71. It’s back on the market for $32M

The pandemic killed the sale of Rail 71. It’s back on the market for $32M
As resi brokers in South Florida report an uptick in sales and rentals largely fueled by homeowners fleeing dense markets like New York, office brokers say they’re starting to see a similar trend play out among tech firms. (iStock)

More tech firms eye Miami as Covid carries on

More tech firms eye Miami as Covid carries on
158 Ocean Drive (Credit: Google Maps and iStock)

Co-op owner wants to “eject,” not “evict” his tenant. Can he?

Co-op owner wants to “eject,” not “evict” his tenant. Can he?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.