“Alligator Ron” Bergeron sells properties near Miami airport to Prologis

9-acre assemblage last sold in 2003 for nearly $8M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 30, 2020 03:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Ron Bergeron with 3310 Northwest 24th Street (Credit: Facebook and Google Maps)

“Alligator Ron” Bergeron, a Gladesman and former state wildlife commissioner, sold an assemblage near Miami International Airport to industrial giant Prologis.

Bergeron Dade Airport LLC sold the properties at 3310, 3325 and 3377 Northwest 24th Street for $24.6 million. The land totals more than 9 acres and sold for $61 per square foot.

Prologis, led CEO Hamid Moghadam, is one of the largest industrial buyers in South Florida.

Bergeron’s company, Bergeron Properties & Investments Corp, specializes in commercial and industrial real estate. Bergeron, a rodeo champion and alligator wrestler who grew up near the Florida Everglades, helped start the state’s python hunt during his time on Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

His LLC acquired the three parcels for $7.6 million in 2003. The land includes a 25,571-square-foot automotive building built in 1985.

Industrial is one of the hottest asset classes and experts believe that demand for industrial properties could grow as a result of the pandemic, as e-commerce becomes more popular.

Industrial completions reached an all-time high in 2019, according to a report from Avison Young.

