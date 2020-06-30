Miami condo sales flatten at the end of June

Miami condo sales and dollar volume held steady for the second week in a row at the end of June.

A total of 75 condos sold for $31 million last week in Miami-Dade County. That’s compared to 73 units that sold for $29 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $413,000 or $308 per square foot.

The top sale was at Oceanside on Fisher Island. Unit 7664 sold for $4.85 million after 94 days on the market. The three-bedroom, 3,692-square-foot unit sold for $1,314 per square foot. The listing agents were Oliver Lloyd and Cyril Matz. Jill Eber represented the buyer.

At the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, unit 1003 traded for $1.9 million, marking the second most expensive sale to close last week. It was listed for less than a week for $1,184 per square foot. Diego Arnaud represented the seller, and Lisa Miller brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 21 to June 27. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

Oceanside #7664 | 94 days on market | $4.85M | $1,314 psf | Listing agents: Oliver Lloyd and Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Jill Eber

Least expensive

Decoplage #614 | 64 days on market | $570K | $479 psf | Listing agent: Tom Hirsh | Buyer’s agent: Tom Hirsh

Most days on market

50 Biscayne #2610 | 525 days on market | $619K | $346 psf | Listing agent: Craig Wilson | Buyer’s agent: Gary Palanque

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles #1003 | 6 days on market | $1.9M | $1,184 psf | Listing agent: Diego Arnaud | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Miller