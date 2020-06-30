Open Menu

Miami condo sales flatten at the end of June

Top 10 sales ranged from $570K to nearly $5M

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 30, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Miami condo sales and dollar volume held steady for the second week in a row at the end of June.

A total of 75 condos sold for $31 million last week in Miami-Dade County. That’s compared to 73 units that sold for $29 million the previous week. Condos last week sold for an average price of about $413,000 or $308 per square foot.

The top sale was at Oceanside on Fisher Island. Unit 7664 sold for $4.85 million after 94 days on the market. The three-bedroom, 3,692-square-foot unit sold for $1,314 per square foot. The listing agents were Oliver Lloyd and Cyril Matz. Jill Eber represented the buyer.

At the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, unit 1003 traded for $1.9 million, marking the second most expensive sale to close last week. It was listed for less than a week for $1,184 per square foot. Diego Arnaud represented the seller, and Lisa Miller brought the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 21 to June 27. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
Oceanside #7664 | 94 days on market | $4.85M | $1,314 psf | Listing agents: Oliver Lloyd and Cyril Matz | Buyer’s agent: Jill Eber

Least expensive
Decoplage #614 | 64 days on market | $570K | $479 psf | Listing agent: Tom Hirsh | Buyer’s agent: Tom Hirsh

Most days on market
50 Biscayne #2610 | 525 days on market | $619K | $346 psf | Listing agent: Craig Wilson | Buyer’s agent: Gary Palanque

Fewest days on market
Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles #1003 | 6 days on market | $1.9M | $1,184 psf | Listing agent: Diego Arnaud | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Miller

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusFisher Islandluxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Scott Sandelin, Ben Potts, Michelle Bernstein, Felix Bendersky and Aaron Butler (Beaker & Gray, Twitter, F&B, Linkedin)

Restaurants, bars in a “scary situation” as restrictions ramp up

Restaurants, bars in a “scary situation” as restrictions ramp up
Joe Dimartini, Jill Eber, Cyril Matz, Oliver Lloyd, and Ben Lambert, with the Oceanside unit

Eastdil founder Ben Lambert sells Fisher Island condo at a loss

Eastdil founder Ben Lambert sells Fisher Island condo at a loss
Photo illustration of Ron DeSantis (Getty, iStock)

DeSantis announces $250M rental, mortgage assistance fund

DeSantis announces $250M rental, mortgage assistance fund
Developers are still holding off on starting new construction projects

South Florida construction starts plummet again in May

South Florida construction starts plummet again in May
Dan Kodsi and Legacy Hotel & Residences

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center

For future pandemics, Miami Worldcenter plans $60M health center
Pending sales and closings were down in May throughout the tri-county region (iStock)

South Florida home sales cut in half in May

South Florida home sales cut in half in May
Map of priciest condo sales and Bayview Fisher Island unit 5342 (Google Maps, Compass. JJW Construction)

Miami condo sales dollar volume continues to drop

Miami condo sales dollar volume continues to drop
Donald Trump with Trump International Golf Club (Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images and Palm Beach Post)

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns

Trump golf club in West Palm seeks rent relief, citing shutdowns
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.