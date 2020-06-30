That’s a lot of lettuce: Grocery distributor lists Boca Raton mansion for $23M

The founder of a grocery distribution company is listing his estate in Boca Raton’s Sanctuary neighborhood for $23 million.

Jeff Levitetz put his 14,848-square-foot mansion at 5001 Egret Point Circle on the market for $1,549 per square foot, records show.

The property has 560 feet of water frontage on three sides with protected mega-yacht dockage, according to Zillow.

The waterfront estate consists of a main house and a separate guest house with a connecting loggia with views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Other amenities include formal gardens that lead to a children’s playground. The home was built in 2005 and last sold for $10 million in 2011, records show. It has nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

Carmen N. D’Angelo, Jr. of Premier Estate Properties has the listing. He also represented the seller in a deal this month, in which the wife of a rock salt magnate sold two waterfront lots in the Sanctuary neighborhood.

D’Angelo, Jr. declined to comment on the seller of 5001 Egret Point Circle.

In 1982, Levitetz founded Purity Wholesale Grocers, which has distribution centers in three states and more than 350 trucks on the road per week serving 48 states, according to its website. It is headquartered in Boca Raton and Levitetz serves as its chairman.

Levitetz is also a real estate investor. In 2018, he dropped $7 million on a strip mall in Lighthouse Point at 3100-3150 North Federal Highway.

The Sanctuary of Boca Raton is a gated community of luxury homes bordering the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a 20-slip marina, tennis courts and 27-acre bird/wildlife preserve. It is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Boca Raton.