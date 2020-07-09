Open Menu

Movers & Shakers: Kushner hires development head in South Florida & more

Attorney Terry Lovell joined Bilzin Sumberg from Stearns Weaver Miller

TRD MIAMI
Jul.July 09, 2020
By Katherine Kallergis
Gabriela Toledo and Carolina Rainer

Kushner hired Gabriela Toledo to lead the company’s developments in South Florida.

Toledo was previously a project manager at Square Edge, leading the project planning, general contractor work and budget management for Paramount Miami Worldcenter, according to her bio.

At Kushner, she will be responsible for the company’s projects in Miami-Dade and Broward, beginning with three luxury residential towers at 1900 and 2000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. Last year, Kushner rolled out plans to build three major apartment projects in South Florida that will bring a total of 3,000 units at a cost topping $1 billion.

Carolina Rainer returned to Douglas Elliman after three years at Fortune International Group, where she led sales of Brickell Flatiron and 57 Ocean. In 2015, Rainer was Elliman’s director of sales for 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. Now, she’ll be based out of Elliman’s Bay Harbor Islands office as a director of luxury sales. She’s licensed in Florida, New York and the Dominican Republic.

Moss Construction promoted Scott Moss, one of the company’s founders, to CEO. Bob Moss stepped down as CEO and will continue to serve as chairman and founder.

Marcus & Millichap promoted Scott Sandelin to senior vice president investments. He was previously first vice president of investments. Sandelin specializes in retail sales in Miami-Dade and nationwide.

Terry Lovell joined Bilzin Sumberg to lead the firm’s affordable housing and tax credit practice, as the demand for affordable housing grows. Lovell has represented developers such as Related Urban Development Group, The Gatehouse Group, The Vestcor Companies and Magellan Housing. Lovell previously worked for Stearns Weaver Miller for 29 years, according to his LinkedIn.

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.