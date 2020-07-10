Open Menu

Frank McKinney sells South Palm Beach spec home with jellyfish tank

The house also features an 11,000-year-old lava kitchen countertop

TRD MIAMI /
Jul.July 10, 2020 05:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
rank McKinney, 3492 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

rank McKinney, 3492 South Ocean Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Luxury home builder Frank McKinney sold a waterfront spec home in South Palm Beach that features a jellyfish tank for $10.1 million.

McKinney sold the 5,408-square-foot house at 3492 South Ocean Boulevard for $1,867 per square foot, records show. Vernon and Shirley Hill bought the property.

Vernon Hill was the founder, former chairman, president and CEO of Commerce Bancorp of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, records show. McKinney describes himself as a “real estate artist,” and the home offers some unusual features characteristic of his eccentric style, including 11,000 year-old azure-blue lava kitchen countertops. The home also has a sphere-shaped tank filled with jellyfish, a 50-foot pool and rooftop lounge 44 feet above sea level.

In a listing, McKinney said the home “carries the powers of nature: earth, wind & fire.”

The unveiling party for the home featured a stunt in which McKinney was dropped from a helicopter onto the home. Pyrotechnics included a flamethrower.

McKinney bought the property in November 2016 for $3 million. He constructed the home in 2019, records show.

The house sold at a sharp discount from its last listing price of $13.9 million in December. It was originally listed for $17.5 million in May 2019, according to Realtor.com.

The buyer and seller were represented by Steven Presson with The Corcoran Group.

McKinney has also built homes in Manalapan and Delray Beach.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Palm Beachspec homes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Sonja Stevens, Suzanne Frisbie, and Dana Koch

Life in Palm Beach after lockdown: Demand for luxury homes sparks “pandemonium”

Life in Palm Beach after lockdown: Demand for luxury homes sparks “pandemonium”
Related Urban CEO Kenneth Himmel and 251 Jungle Road (Corcoran)

Related Urban CEO snags Palm Beach home for $11M

Related Urban CEO snags Palm Beach home for $11M
Franklyn P. deMarco Jr. and 251 Dunbar Road (Sotheby's) 

Ta-boo owner sells new Palm Beach home for $12M

Ta-boo owner sells new Palm Beach home for $12M
111 Atlantic Avenue with Scott Robins, Jonathan Fryd, Todd Glaser and Philip Levine (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth)

Todd Glaser, partners sell Palm Beach spec home for $11M

Todd Glaser, partners sell Palm Beach spec home for $11M
Kenneth Himmel, 102 Flagler Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Related Urban CEO sells Palm Beach estate for $18M

Related Urban CEO sells Palm Beach estate for $18M
Lynda and Robb Turner with 8 South Lake Trail (Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images and Google Maps)

Sweet: Maple syrup magnate sells lakefront Palm Beach estate for $72M

Sweet: Maple syrup magnate sells lakefront Palm Beach estate for $72M
Kim and Todd Glaser with 127 Dunbar Road

Todd Glaser buys Palm Beach estate for $17M

Todd Glaser buys Palm Beach estate for $17M
Mark Pulte and 445 North Lake Way Palm Beach

Mark Pulte sells waterfront Palm Beach lot for $23M

Mark Pulte sells waterfront Palm Beach lot for $23M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.