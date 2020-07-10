Frank McKinney sells South Palm Beach spec home with jellyfish tank

Luxury home builder Frank McKinney sold a waterfront spec home in South Palm Beach that features a jellyfish tank for $10.1 million.

McKinney sold the 5,408-square-foot house at 3492 South Ocean Boulevard for $1,867 per square foot, records show. Vernon and Shirley Hill bought the property.

Vernon Hill was the founder, former chairman, president and CEO of Commerce Bancorp of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, records show. McKinney describes himself as a “real estate artist,” and the home offers some unusual features characteristic of his eccentric style, including 11,000 year-old azure-blue lava kitchen countertops. The home also has a sphere-shaped tank filled with jellyfish, a 50-foot pool and rooftop lounge 44 feet above sea level.

In a listing, McKinney said the home “carries the powers of nature: earth, wind & fire.”

The unveiling party for the home featured a stunt in which McKinney was dropped from a helicopter onto the home. Pyrotechnics included a flamethrower.

McKinney bought the property in November 2016 for $3 million. He constructed the home in 2019, records show.

The house sold at a sharp discount from its last listing price of $13.9 million in December. It was originally listed for $17.5 million in May 2019, according to Realtor.com.

The buyer and seller were represented by Steven Presson with The Corcoran Group.

McKinney has also built homes in Manalapan and Delray Beach.