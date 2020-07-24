Oceanfront Palm Beach estate trades for $51M

An ocean-to-lake mansion in Palm Beach traded for $51.4 million, adding to an exceptionally active luxury residential market during the pandemic.

Property records show Dr. Norman Traverse, a pulmonologist, and his wife, Nassrine Traverse, sold their seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate at 1744 South Ocean Boulevard to 1744SOL, a Delaware LLC.

The 18,432-square-foot home sold for $2,790 per square foot. Douglas Elliman’s Ashley McIntosh, Chris Leavitt and Gary Pohrer brokered the deal. Elliman declined to comment.

The Traverses sought $99 million for the nearly 2-acre property in 2014 with another broker. It most recently was on the market for $59.9 million.

The waterfront property features a manicured backyard with a loggia, tennis court, pool and 200-foot dock, according to a previous listing.

The home was built in 2012. The couple paid $7 million for the property in 2001, records show.

Palm Beach brokers have been busy during the coronavirus pandemic, with one agent calling the surge in interest and activity “pandemonium.”

In June, two Palm Beach estates sold for more than $70 million.

A week ago, rock star Jon Bon Jovi closed on an oceanfront mansion at 1075 North Ocean Boulevard for $43 million, after selling his home at 230 North Ocean Boulevard for $19.8 million.

Days later, records revealed that Jeffrey A. Marcus, a cable television mogul who sold the larger home to Bon Jovi, paid $16 million for a house at 920 North Lake Way.

