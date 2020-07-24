Open Menu

Saddle up: Sales launch at Wellington luxury condo development aimed at polo players

The 5.5-acre property is adjacent to the Equestrian Preserve

Jul.July 24, 2020 06:00 PM
By Keith Larsen
Neil Hirsch and Coach House (Getty, Cotton & Company)

A new luxury condo development is coming to Wellington that aims to lure high-profile polo players and equestrian estate owners looking to downsize.

Coach House recently launched pre-construction sales for the four-story, 34-unit building to be built at 3410 South Shore Boulevard, on the former site of the Players Club. The property spans 5.5 acres adjacent to the Equestrian Preserve in the town known for its equestrian events.

The boutique project will be the first development by billionaire Neil Hirsch, who owns the BlackWatch Polo Team, and who founded Telerate, a global communications company.

Douglas Elliman’s CMG Group is handling sales. Prices range from $2.5 million to $6.5 million, said Elliman’s John Greene, sales director for the project.

Coach House already has scored two pre-sales, according to a spokesperson. Ralph Lauren model and top-ranked professional Blackwatch Team polo player, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, and his photographer wife Delfina Balquier, plan to buy a unit. Polo player Grant Ganzi also is a buyer, the spokesperson said.

Construction will begin in September, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, Greene said. Coach House was designed by GarciaStromberg in West Palm Beach with interiors by Denise Kuriger Design, according to a release.

Amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness center and spa, library, boardroom, private dining room, catering kitchen, private climate-controlled garages and private elevators for each unit. The development will also include private cabanas and guest suites, according to the release.

Greene said Coach House aims to appeal to “very affluent people with multiple homes, who want a place to come to Florida to be active without worrying about homeownership.”

He compares the project to The Bristol in West Palm Beach, a 25-story, 69-unit luxury condo tower at 1100 South Flagler Drive developed by Al Adelson and Gene Golub. The building has attracted a number of wealthy estate owners from Palm Beach who sought to downsize.

Wellington is known as the equestrian capital of the world and is home to the Wellington Equestrian Festival.

Billionaires such as Bill Gates, https://therealdeal.com/miami/2016/07/01/bill-gates-paid-a-total-of-38m-for-an-entire-street-in-wellington/ Michael Bloomberg and the family of the late Steve Jobs, as well as celebrities Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen have all purchased properties in the area.

