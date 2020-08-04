Miami’s condo market rebounds, led by $22M sale at 321 Ocean

Miami’s condo market came back to life last week, led by a $22 million sale at 321 Ocean.

A total of 153 condos sold for $80 million last week. That’s compared to 112 units that sold for $52.6 million the previous week.Condos last week sold for an average price of about $524,000 or $304 per square foot.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Clifford Asness sold his 321 Ocean penthouse for $22 million, or $3,235 per square foot. The 6,800-square-foot unit was on the market for 248 days before it sold. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Seth Feuer of Compass brought the buyer.

Unit 1401 in the south tower of the St. Regis sold for $6.5 million, or $1,674 per square foot. Oren Alexander represented the seller, and Ekaterina Lavrova brought the buyer. It was on the market for 123 days.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 26 to Aug. 1. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive

321 Ocean #PH | 248 days on market | $22M | $3,232 psf | Listing agents: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon | Buyer’s agent: Seth Feuer

Least expensive

Oceania IV #841 | 330 days on market | $835K | $357 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Mas | Buyer’s agent: Marina Luengo

Most days on market

Balmoral #15Y | 647 days on market | $1M | $530 psf | Listing agent: Boris Vertsberger | Buyer’s agent: Samantha Scalzo

Fewest days on market

Coconut Grove Bayshore #5B | 23 days on market | $1.1M | $625 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Carole Smith