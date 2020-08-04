Open Menu

Miami’s condo market rebounds, led by $22M sale at 321 Ocean

Top 10 sales ranged from $835K to $22M

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 04, 2020 11:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Miami’s condo market came back to life last week, led by a $22 million sale at 321 Ocean.

A total of 153 condos sold for $80 million last week. That’s compared to 112 units that sold for $52.6 million the previous week.Condos last week sold for an average price of about $524,000 or $304 per square foot.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Clifford Asness sold his 321 Ocean penthouse for $22 million, or $3,235 per square foot. The 6,800-square-foot unit was on the market for 248 days before it sold. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Seth Feuer of Compass brought the buyer.

Unit 1401 in the south tower of the St. Regis sold for $6.5 million, or $1,674 per square foot. Oren Alexander represented the seller, and Ekaterina Lavrova brought the buyer. It was on the market for 123 days.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 26 to Aug. 1. Click on the map for more information:

Most expensive
321 Ocean #PH | 248 days on market | $22M | $3,232 psf | Listing agents: Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon | Buyer’s agent: Seth Feuer

Least expensive
Oceania IV #841 | 330 days on market | $835K | $357 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Mas | Buyer’s agent: Marina Luengo

Most days on market
Balmoral #15Y | 647 days on market | $1M | $530 psf | Listing agent: Boris Vertsberger | Buyer’s agent: Samantha Scalzo

Fewest days on market
Coconut Grove Bayshore #5B | 23 days on market | $1.1M | $625 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Hertzberg | Buyer’s agent: Carole Smith

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
321 Oceancoronavirusluxury real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
WeWork Lincoln Road with Sandeep Mathrani (Google Maps, WeWork)

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent

WeWork’s Lincoln Road landlord seeks $20M in unpaid rent
Matthew Kramer, Victor Petrescu, Sebastian Jaramillo and Gov. Ron DeSantis (Getty, iStock) 

Eviction, foreclosure freeze in Florida delaying inevitable flood of cases

Eviction, foreclosure freeze in Florida delaying inevitable flood of cases
Antonio Sersale and Nadim Ashi, with Le Sirenuse at the Surf Club (Credit: Google Maps and Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Arrivederci: Le Sirenuse at The Surf Club shutters permanently due to coronavirus

Arrivederci: Le Sirenuse at The Surf Club shutters permanently due to coronavirus
Clifford Asness and 321 Ocean (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

Billionaire hedge funder sells South Beach PH at a loss

Billionaire hedge funder sells South Beach PH at a loss
(iStock)

SoFla construction starts plummet 54% in June

SoFla construction starts plummet 54% in June
Faena Hotel Miami Beach and Eau Palm Beach (Faena, Eau Palm Beach)

Faena Hotel, Eau Palm Beach Resort among latest to lay off hundreds

Faena Hotel, Eau Palm Beach Resort among latest to lay off hundreds
Ron DeSantis (Getty)

DeSantis extends residential foreclosure and eviction ban another month

DeSantis extends residential foreclosure and eviction ban another month
CEO Sean Daly (iStock)

Miami-based title startup Expetitle completes seed fundraising

Miami-based title startup Expetitle completes seed fundraising
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.