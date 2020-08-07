Open Menu

Bankruptcy judge gives Regalia developer a year to sell PH and beach house

Beach house will be listed for $24M, penthouse for $32M

TRD MIAMI /
Aug.August 07, 2020 06:20 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Judge gives Regalia developer A year to sell remaining units

Judge gives Regalia developer A year to sell remaining units

A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved a settlement allowing the owner of the two remaining units at Regalia in Sunny Isles Beach to sell the condos, which have been on and off the market since the luxury tower was completed in 2014.

 
Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman

Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman

Regalia Units Owner LLC and Regalia Beach Developers LLC have one year – until August 1, 2020 – to sell the penthouse and beach house. Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman of Pordes Residential will be handling the listings, Pordes said.

They’ll be listed for a combined $56 million: the story beach house will be on the market for $24 million, and the two-story penthouse, which includes a rooftop pool, will ask $32 million.

Both units at 19575 Collins Avenue have been the subject of years of litigation.

The condos are considered the crown jewels of the Sunny Isles Beach tower. The penthouse, a six-bedroom, six-bathroom unit with a $1 million master bathroom, has a kosher kitchen, a 540-bottle wine cellar, and a lounge with a smoky quartz bar imported from Israel. It was once listed for $39 million.

Pordes said his firm was one of five brokerages interviewed to take on the listings. He said the condos are “the Harry Winston collection of homes” in Sunny Isles. He plans to partner with Lamborghini Miami to market the units.

In late May, the Regalia Units Owner LLC, which controls the remaining units, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Attorney Linda Jackson, who represents the debtors, said Regalia Units Owner will receive the proceeds and pay off the debts tied to the properties. Atalaya Administrative LLC, an affiliate of Atalaya Capital Management, has a secured claim of $31.8 million from a foreclosure lawsuit filed last year, according to the South Florida Business Journal, which first reported the news.

The condo market in South Florida, and in Sunny Isles, has been saddled with new inventory. Pordes said the Regalia units are among the largest condos on the market, and were recently furnished.

“They’re very luxurious units and would appeal to any buyer… And we feel very confident they’re going to sell very quickly,” Jackson said.

Write to Katherine Kallergis at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
condo marketregaliasunny isles beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gil Dezer with a rendering of Porsche Design Tower and Residences by Armani/Casa (Credit: ARX via Madison Global)

Miami judge will rule if ex-Dezer COO is entitled to more than $10M in profits

Miami judge will rule if ex-Dezer COO is entitled to more than $10M in profits
A Sunny Isles Beach landlord said a restaurant refused relief and vacated the property.

RK Centers alleges restaurant refused Covid relief, vacated property

RK Centers alleges restaurant refused Covid relief, vacated property
Alexander Nabutovsky and Regalia

Blockchain firm founder pays $5M for Regalia condo

Blockchain firm founder pays $5M for Regalia condo
Alta Developers CEO Raimundo Onetto and Le Parc at Brickell rendering

Le Parc at Brickell condo association sues Alta Developers and partner for alleged construction defects

Le Parc at Brickell condo association sues Alta Developers and partner for alleged construction defects
Joseph Milton and Parque Towers

Parque Towers developer faces lawsuit seeking class action over allegedly mismarketed condos

Parque Towers developer faces lawsuit seeking class action over allegedly mismarketed condos
Rendering of GPI Real Estate Group’s Infinity, a previously planned 15-story mixed-use project

Developer of nixed Sunny Isles Beach project seeks return of $5M advance: lawsuit

Developer of nixed Sunny Isles Beach project seeks return of $5M advance: lawsuit
Edgardo Defortuna and a rendering of La Playa de Varadero

Not stopping for the pandemic: Fortune, Château could launch Sunny Isles project by year-end

Not stopping for the pandemic: Fortune, Château could launch Sunny Isles project by year-end
(Credit: iStock)

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown

Luxury condo prices drop in downtown Miami amid lockdown
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.