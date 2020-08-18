Open Menu

Oxygen water honcho sells Jupiter Inlet Colony house for $5M

Theodore Manziaris is also reportedly part owner of Seattle’s new NHL team

Aug.August 18, 2020 01:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Theodore Manziaris and the home (Credit: Google Maps)

The CEO of a Toronto-based oxygen water company who reportedly has a stake in Seattle’s new National Hockey League team sold a Jupiter Inlet Colony house for $5.2 million.

Theodore Manziaris and his wife, Anastasia, sold the house at 23 Ocean Drive in Jupiter Inlet Colony to an entity tied to the Burke & Casserly law firm in Albany, New York. The 5,000-square-foot, two-story house is on half an acre, according to records. It was built in 1961.

Alexander Bondar with Island Time Properties represented the sellers, according to online listings. Marie Rosner with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. It listed in July for $5.9 million.

The Manziarises had paid $4.1 million for the house in 2018, records show.

Theodore Manziaris co-founded Toronto-based Turtle Island Recycling in 1990. He sold the company in 2011 to GFL Environmental Corp., a publicly traded Pickering, Ontario-based environmental services company.

Manziaris is currently CEO of Toronto-based GP8 Oxygen Water, and is on the board of directors for Canadian brokerage Right at Home Realty, according to Right at Home’s website.

A 2019 Seattle Times article named Manziaris as an owner in the newly launched Kraken NHL team, whose main owners include Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer and TPG Capital founding partner David Bonderman.

Notable names that have called Jupiter Inlet Colony home include Olivia Newton-John — who almost sold her house to Rosie O’Donnell until a contractor died by suicide at the property — and country music artist Tammy Wynette, who owned a 6,400-square-foot home in the town.

Jupiter Inlet Colony

