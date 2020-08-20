The city of Miami Beach loosened its restrictions on short-term rentals, more than a month after banning them, as the coronavirus positivity rate falls in South Florida.

The city will allow such rentals to operate in condo buildings and hotels beginning on Saturday, Aug. 22. The positivity rate declined to 9.7 percent on Wednesday.

In Miami-Dade County, hotels were given the green light to reopen beginning on June 1. Short-term rentals were allowed to operate shortly after that, but restrictions were imposed in July. The county lifted some of those restrictions earlier this month, allowing daily short-term rentals in condos or hotel-condo buildings.

Miami Beach had been stricter than the county, ordering all short-term and vacation rentals to shut down in mid-July.

In Miami Beach, short-term and vacation rentals in apartment buildings are still banned. In condo buildings and hotels, daytime and overnight occupancy will be limited to two people per bedroom, plus two additional people per unit, for a maximum of four people. If a family is traveling together, it’s limited to six people per unit.

Those who violate the occupancy limit could lose their business tax receipt for the duration of the emergency order, the city said.

Even before the pandemic, in Miami Beach, single-family homes are only allowed to be rented for a minimum of six months and one day, but ongoing litigation challenges that.

