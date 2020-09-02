Luxury broker John Gomes is under contract to buy a million-dollar-plus home in Miami Beach.

Gomes, of the Eklund-Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, is buying a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at Ocean Park, a planned boutique condo building in Miami Beach, Gomes told The Real Deal.

The 1,160-square-foot pied-à-terre, at 312 Ocean Drive, will have an additional 600-square-foot terrace with a spa and summer kitchen. Gomes declined to provide a price, but the preconstruction unit was asking $1.75 million.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, also with Elliman, represented the developer, Multiplan Real Estate Management. Sales for Ocean Park, a 10-unit, four-story condominium, launched earlier this year, and four units have presold, according to Elliman.

The developer expects to break ground later this year and deliver the building in the first quarter of 2022, according to Multiplan’s Managing Partner Marcelo Kingston. Two- to three-bedroom units will range from 1,117 square feet to 1,717 square feet, with four-bedroom penthouses ranging from 2,224 square feet to 2,269 square feet.

Gomes said he became interested in buying a unit over breakfast with Carmenate in late November. Carmenate “hadn’t really launched this project yet, so I had free reign to pick whatever I wanted, and I always like that,” Gomes said.

Before the pandemic, Gomes was traveling to Miami as much as twice a month. He said he “loathes packing” and the thought of having a home in South-of-Fifth, near restaurants he enjoys and the beach, was appealing.

“Now, having the apartment, I’ll be able to take my kids,” Gomes said. “They love Miami. Miami was the first place we traveled with the kids.”

Eklund-Gomes opened an office in South Beach last year, but it was one of the three that closed in recent months. The team now has a private office at Elliman’s 1111 Lincoln Road space. It also expanded to L.A. last year, where Fredrick Eklund is now based.

Multiplan is also developing 57 Ocean, an 18-story, 70-unit luxury oceanfront condo project at 5775 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.