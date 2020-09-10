Open Menu

University of Miami sells land for Walmart-anchored project

LA Fitness is also planned as an anchor

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 10, 2020 12:30 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ram Realty CEO Casey Cummings and 15601 Southwest 127th Avenue, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

Ram Realty CEO Casey Cummings and 15601 Southwest 127th Avenue, Miami (Credit: Google Maps)

Ram Realty bought land north of Zoo Miami for $9.6 million, for a mixed-use development under construction anchored by Walmart.

Palm Beach Gardens-based Ram bought the site at 15601 Southwest 127th Avenue from the University of Miami, according to records.

The development has been known by the names Coral Reef Commons, as well as Botanical. Retail that is already open at the development include Starbucks, Chili’s and Panera. The development also includes Mareas at Botanical, a 408-unit multifamily project.

An LA Fitness is also planned for the mixed-use project, which promises a total of 900 residential units, according to online listings. Bozzuto Group is handling leasing for Mareas at Botanical. Centre-Line Real Estate handles leasing for the retail space.

Ram previously bought 80 acres from the University of Miami for the mixed-use project in 2014.

The project became complicated by protected pine rockland on the site, which Ram agreed to keep as a preserve.

Environmentalists unsuccessfully sued to stop the development.

In August, a 243-unit multifamily building developed by Ram Realty in Fort Lauderdale launched virtual leasing after gaining its certificate of occupancy.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Ram RealtyretailUniversity of Miamiwalmart

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
1200 N State Road 7 and 5300 Coconut Creek Parkway (Credit: Google Maps)

CVS, drive-thru bank in Margate fetch $7M

CVS, drive-thru bank in Margate fetch $7M
Scott Schoenlank, Andor Kovacs and 6041-6047 Kimberly Boulevard, North Lauderdale (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Restoration 1 franchise founder buys North Lauderdale office and retail center for $6M

Restoration 1 franchise founder buys North Lauderdale office and retail center for $6M
1920 Alton Road and Phil Gutman (Google Maps)

Italian restaurateur lists Sunset Juice Cafe property for $24M

Italian restaurateur lists Sunset Juice Cafe property for $24M
Sunrise Imposes Moratorium To Avoid “Food Desert” Threat

Sunrise suspends small store developments that pose “food desert” threat

Sunrise suspends small store developments that pose “food desert” threat
3099 N State Rd 7, Lauderdale Lakes (Credit: Google Maps)

Another drugstore sells: Lauderdale Lakes Walgreens flips for $8M

Another drugstore sells: Lauderdale Lakes Walgreens flips for $8M
Peter Merrigan and 1050 NW 14th Street

Taurus pays $31M for Civica Center, adjacent building in Miami’s Health District

Taurus pays $31M for Civica Center, adjacent building in Miami’s Health District
Westfield Broward mall, CEO Christophe Cuvillier

Westfield Broward mall’s $95M CMBS loan heads to special servicing

Westfield Broward mall’s $95M CMBS loan heads to special servicing
From left: Ben Bruner and David Emihovich of Katz & Associates with the Sam's Club at 7233 North Seacrest Boulevard (Credit: Google Maps)

Walmart sells former Sam’s Club in Lake Worth

Walmart sells former Sam’s Club in Lake Worth
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.