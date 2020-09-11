UPDATED, Sept. 11, 5:50 p.m.: Carlos E. Gavidia, the organizer of the “Trumptilla” boat parade, sold his waterfront Jupiter home for $5.7 million.

Gavidia and his wife, Laura, sold their five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom house at 212 Spyglass Lane to the James F. Mooney Jr. Trust, according to records.

The James F. Mooney Jr. Trust had sold a home at 116 Victory Drive in Jupiter earlier this month.

His new purchase, the 7,364-square-foot house in the Admirals Cove community, features a pool, a dock and 120 feet of water frontage. Bruce Frank with The Sheehan Agency represented Gavidia, while Dick Capozzi of Admirals Cove Realty Co. represented the buyer.

The home has been on and off the market in recent years. It was listed for $6.3 million in 2017, and relisted in May of this year at $6 million.

Gavidia paid $3 million for the house in 2012, records show. It was built in 1993.

Gavidia, who was previously CEO and president of Direct Connect LLC, a provider of electronic payment processing solutions, organized the President Trump boat parade in May, after his Trump-wrapped boat garnered attention.

According to Gavidia’s LinkedIn page, he has since been hired as a committee member of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Last month, Gavidia was charged with issuing a written threat to kill or do bodily injury after an altercation with a resident of Admirals Cove, tied to Gavidia’s support of President Trump, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The Palm Beach market has not slowed down during the pandemic. This month, a spec home in Palm Beach sold for $6 million; and Christoper A. Sinclair, the former CEO and executive chairman at Mattel, and his wife, Margaret, bought a house for $9.9 million.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated an individual tied to the James F. Mooney Jr. Trust.