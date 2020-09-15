Open Menu

Louise Sunshine buys oceanfront Bal Harbour condo

It hit the market in 2018 for $4.3M

TRD MIAMI /
Sep.September 15, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Louise Sunshine with 10225 Collins Avenue

Louise Sunshine with 10225 Collins Avenue

Real estate development sales and marketing expert Louise Sunshine scored a deal on a luxury condo in Bal Harbour.

Sunshine paid $3 million for a three-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom oceanfront unit at Bellini at 10225 Collins Avenue. Property records show the seller is Gabriel Gilinski, son of Colombian billionaire banker and real estate developer Jaime Gilinski Bacal. Sunshine financed the deal with a mortgage from J.P. Morgan Chase.

Nancy Batchelor

Nancy Batchelor

The 3,820-square-foot condo sold for $785 per square foot. Sunshine had been renting another unit in the building before she purchased it. Sunshine called the purchase “the most seamless, positive experience I’ve ever had.”

Nancy Batchelor and Dana Rothman of Batchelor’s team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty brokered the deal. It was previously listed with another brokerage, most recently asking $3.8 million. At its peak in 2018, it was on the market for $4.25 million, according to Realtor.com. Batchelor declined to comment on the seller.

The ninth-floor unit includes a 700-square-foot wraparound terrace. Gilinski had paid $3.7 million for the condo in 2016.

Dana Rothman

Dana Rothman

“This is the big mack daddy view,” Batchelor said. “She fell in love with the building. I think she appreciated that everything was there: the staff, the service, the security.”

In April, Sunshine sold her penthouse at the Grand Venetian for $5.7 million, marking a $2 million loss on the unit. She called moving during the pandemic the “most impossible task I’ve ever undertaken.”

“I was in this rental and I was thinking I would probably stay in a rental forever and I would never buy again,” Sunshine said, before she changed her mind. “It was just bothering me that I could possibly purchase for the same cost per month that I was paying for the rental.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bal harbourlouise sunshine

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Matthew Whitman Lazenby, Saks Fifth Avenue at Bal Harbour Shops (Credit: Sonya Revell)

Saks Fifth Avenue countersues Bal Harbour Shops for defamation

Saks Fifth Avenue countersues Bal Harbour Shops for defamation
148 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour and Bent Philipson (Credit: Google Maps)

Healthcare mogul buys waterfront Bal Harbour home for $9M

Healthcare mogul buys waterfront Bal Harbour home for $9M
9701 Collins Avenue, Shlomo Alexander, Oren Alexander, and Boris Mendel (Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Shlomy Alexander sells St. Regis Bal Harbour condo

Shlomy Alexander sells St. Regis Bal Harbour condo
Oceana Bal Harbour with Jack and Rita Barouh (Oceana Bal Harbour, the Barouhs via Europa Star)

Convicted tax evader pays $7M for Oceana Bal Harbour condo

Convicted tax evader pays $7M for Oceana Bal Harbour condo
252 Bal Bay Drive and Patrick Dovigi (Credit: Wikipedia)

Billionaire waste management mogul sells Bal Harbour mansion for $23M

Billionaire waste management mogul sells Bal Harbour mansion for $23M
84 Bal Bay Drive (Credit: Google Maps)

Developer sells Bal Harbour waterfront property for $6M

Developer sells Bal Harbour waterfront property for $6M
10245 Collins Avenue and (clockwise from top left) Taylor Collins, Bruce Eichner, Phil Gutman and Louis Birdman (Google Maps)

Searching for land: Bruce Eichner, Two Roads vie to buy out aging Bal Harbour condo for over $100M

Searching for land: Bruce Eichner, Two Roads vie to buy out aging Bal Harbour condo for over $100M
Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings

Inside South Florida’s mall, retail and restaurant reopenings
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.