Real estate development sales and marketing expert Louise Sunshine scored a deal on a luxury condo in Bal Harbour.

Sunshine paid $3 million for a three-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom oceanfront unit at Bellini at 10225 Collins Avenue. Property records show the seller is Gabriel Gilinski, son of Colombian billionaire banker and real estate developer Jaime Gilinski Bacal. Sunshine financed the deal with a mortgage from J.P. Morgan Chase.

The 3,820-square-foot condo sold for $785 per square foot. Sunshine had been renting another unit in the building before she purchased it. Sunshine called the purchase “the most seamless, positive experience I’ve ever had.”

Nancy Batchelor and Dana Rothman of Batchelor’s team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty brokered the deal. It was previously listed with another brokerage, most recently asking $3.8 million. At its peak in 2018, it was on the market for $4.25 million, according to Realtor.com. Batchelor declined to comment on the seller.

The ninth-floor unit includes a 700-square-foot wraparound terrace. Gilinski had paid $3.7 million for the condo in 2016.

“This is the big mack daddy view,” Batchelor said. “She fell in love with the building. I think she appreciated that everything was there: the staff, the service, the security.”

In April, Sunshine sold her penthouse at the Grand Venetian for $5.7 million, marking a $2 million loss on the unit. She called moving during the pandemic the “most impossible task I’ve ever undertaken.”

“I was in this rental and I was thinking I would probably stay in a rental forever and I would never buy again,” Sunshine said, before she changed her mind. “It was just bothering me that I could possibly purchase for the same cost per month that I was paying for the rental.”